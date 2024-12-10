Featured

Sporting nightmare goes on as Lions fall to 2-1 defeat in Brugge

10 December 2024

How does a team go from being unbeatable (17W 1D 0D in 18 games), winning matches at a canter, playing wonderful football to the diametric opposite at the flick of a switch? Okay, the switch in question has “Ruben Amorim OFF, João Pereira ON” written on it, but even accounting for the sudden loss of their coach, the manner in which the Portuguese champions appear to have forgotten how to play football is truly baffling.

Books may be written on the phenomenon in years to come. For now here is the match report from another traumatic night for Sporting in Belgium. More to follow.