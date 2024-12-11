Featured

Benfica on the brink in the Champions League after a 0-0 draw against Bologna

11 December 2024

Benfica were held to a 0-0 draw against Bologna in a frustrating UEFA Champions League encounter at Estádio da Luz.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored from an offside position before the Italian club took control without threatening Anatolii Trubin.

Ángel Di María tested Lukasz Skorupski before the break and Alexander Bah hit the bar from a tight angle, the Eagles going closest to breaking the deadlock in the 65th minute when Skorupski denied Pavlidis.

Di María and Zeki Amdouni had chances in the closing stages but there would be no breakthrough in Lisbon, Benfica sitting 15th on the table with two games remaining.

Pavlidis denied

Benfica put the ball into the back of the net in the 2nd minute when Ángel Di María provided Vangelis Pavlidis with a chance, the striker dinking the ball over Lukasz Skorupski before being ruled offside.

Both teams were pressing high in an attempt to pressure the opposition into making mistakes. It proved a successful tactic for Bologna, Giovanni Fabbian pouncing on a loose pass from Florentino before scuffing his shot wide.

Tomás Araújo was then caught out, Thijs Dallinga close to getting around Anatolii Trubin before Araújo recovered and cleared the danger.

Benfica take control

The Italian club were dominating possession but failing to create much in attack. Benfica weathered the storm and ended the first half on the front foot.

Álvaro Carreras got past Stefan Posch and picked out Di María at the back post, the Argentinian testing Skorupski with a well-timed volley. Carreras then got on the end of a swift counter attack, his effort blocked by Sam Beukema.

Bologna fashioned their first and only shot on target in the 51st minute when Dallinga tested Trubin.

Skorupski stands strong

Benfica turned up the heat with Alexander Bah hitting the bar from a tight angle. Pavlidis had a great chance after Skorupski palmed Fredrik Aursnes’ cross into his path, the goalkeeper getting back to his feet to make a vital save with the Greek looking certain to score.

Bruno Lage brought on Jan-Niklas Beste and Zeki Amdouni for Kerem Aktürkoglu and Pavlidis as the Eagles urgently attempted to break the deadlock.

Di María’s shot was blocked by Lewis Ferguson and Amdouni forced a fine save by Skorupski before Orkun Kökçü made way for Arthur Cabral. Amdouni tested Skorupski again in the closing stages but the Eagles were left frustrated in front of their own fans.

Benfica on the brink

Benfica missed a presentable opportunity against a side that have been out of their depth in the Champions League. Bologna have scored just one goal in six matches and have no chance of advancing past the league phase.

Lage's side are in danger of failing to advance to the knockout rounds. They have two tough matches to come in January, at home against Barcelona and away at Juventus.

By Matthew Marshall