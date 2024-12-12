Featured

Europa League: Braga fall to 3-0 defeat in Rome

12 December 2024

Sporting Clube de Braga’s stuttering Europa League campaign suffered another setback as the Portuguese team were well beaten in the Italian capital against Roma.

Cláudio Ranieri’s team have seemingly turned over a new leaf in their volatile 2024/2025 campaign as Braga were dominated in what ended up a slightly flattering 3-0 loss for the visitors. Kevin Fernandes reports.

Promising start soon goes downhill

Braga were superior in the first ten minutes, controlling the match on their terms. The absence of talisman and Portuguese international Bruma was felt, as Braga struggled to create real danger in the final-third.

Regardless, one well executed transitional move rendered that successful period immediately irrelevant.

Zalewski’s aggressive positioning and tendency to attack space stretched Braga’s vulnerable defensive line and notably João Ferreira’s lack of concentration and awareness. An excellent quarterback style vertical ball launched the irreverent Polish international, who attracted markers freeing up the welcome return of Lorenzo Pellegrini, arriving on the edge of the area. And if you know, you know. Pellegrini is unforgiving from those zones. The ball was passed beyond Matheus with class and care.

Individual mistakes continue to be the downfall of Braga. The aforementioned João Ferreira would soon after misread the flight of the ball from an enticing cross, and the resulting free header from Pellegrini (once again) hit the bar.

The promising start made by the ‘Minhotos’ soon faded. Roma continued to threaten as the minutes passed, slowly taking control of the entire affair. Braga started to feel the pressure, as attempts to progress and protect the ball went astray with regularity due to the Giallorossi press.

Two identical 3-4-2-1 systems were matched on paper; however, Roma were more pragmatic and cerebral with their approach which exposed an overzealous Braga who are defensively fragile due to an ambitious set-up. Roma drew Braga in purposefully.

The 1-0 result at half time was fully justified, if not unfair on Roma. Six shots on target against…zero.

And it would only get worse

The second period would be the continuation of the first in disastrous fashion for the aspirations of the visitors. Kouadio ‘Manu’ Koné, utilizing the potency of his dominant physical features, forced the ball forward, serving the marauding Saudi superstar Saud Abdulhamid for his first goal in European football.

The Arsenalistas were caught ball watching, with all eyes on Koné, ignoring the presence of Matías Soulé or the potential for the eventual overlap. The likes of Gabri Martínez were completely inactive. Total disorganisation coupled with more lapses in concentration. The erratic nature of many players was evident as Roma demonstrated once again that they were the more cohesive unit.

In attempts to weather the storm, Carlos Carvalhal made several substitutions before the sixty-minute mark. Robson Bambu (evidently out of rhythm), João Moutinho (overran) and Ricardo Horta (overwhelmingly poor in and out of possession) were all replaced, as the Braga manager looked to adjust.

Matheus Magalhães, the saviour and the bravest of the Guerreiros (gladiators) racked up various vital interventions as the wasteful Wolves of Rome could not extend their lead, despite the creation of numerous big chances.

Matheus from hero to zero

That was, until the Brazilian goalkeeper considered to be one of the best in Portugal, attempted to recover another cross-field switch to Saud Abdulhamid. Saud, in his attempt to attack the vacant goal, struck Matheus on his extended arm, and Magalhães paid for his infantile approach. Red card, Braga down to ten men and the substitute goalkeeper thrown on.

Sporting in the name this week is the synonym of chaos, whether that is Clube de Portugal or Braga. Braga simply went into self-destruct mode, uncomfortable out of settled phases of controlled, organised possession, being caught unprepared to respond to these difficulties.

As Cláudio Ranieri took advantage of this opportunity to rotate, and his Roma side took their foot off the gas, Braga seemed to improve with ten-men as they ventured into the Roma penalty area with more regularity than ever. André Horta and Rodrigo Zalazar came on effectively, as Roma adjusted their approach slightly.

The third and final Roma goal tells the whole story, in reality. Mario Hermoso provided the finishing touch as Lukas Hornicek (Matheus Magalhães’ replacement) was the only Braga player engaged and aware of imminent danger. Avoidable errors.

Night to forget

Braga had no answers as they reverted to old habits in this European encounter. 2021 repeated itself, as ‘Os Guerreiros do Minho’ were outclassed, and it could have been much worse, had Roma’s players been more efficient.

The numbers are overwhelming: A whopping seventeen shots on target against zero.

The ineffectiveness of Roger Fernandes, Ismael Gharbi and Gabri Martínez, coupled with their lack of defensive nous can be underlined as an explanation to Braga’s vulnerabilities – extended upon via Carlos Carvalhal’s insistence on an aggressive set-up, defensive line and compact press.

The most impressive performances came from the aforementioned substitutes, as the likes of Niccolò Pisilli, Manu Koné, Gianluca Mancini and Mats Hummels dominated, physically and with assertive actions in possession as Lorenzo Pellegrini enjoyed his trigger-happy return to the starting positions at the iconic Stadio Olimpico.

Fierce rivals Lazio will follow Union Saint-Gilloise as the final two UEFA Europa League fixtures, and the matches will be crucial for Braga in their quest to secure a playoff spot. Unable to obtain a second consecutive European win, Braga’s precarious position in the table is the price paid for initial disappointing results against Elfsborg and Bodø/Glimt. The continued defensive concerns and overall squad construction will concern Carlos Carvalhal, threatening the team’s goals for the current season.

Questions might begin circulating regarding Carvalhal himself, just like Daniel Sousa (small sample size) and the King of Botafogo, Artur Jorge, were questioned for similar if not superior results and performances. Club president António Salvador is not known as a patient man. The tactical preferences additionally expose frailties. Only time will tell for this seemingly stagnating Braga project.