Vitória’s majestic European campaign continues with 4-1 thrashing of St. Gallen in Switzerland

12 December 2024

We are starting to run out of adjectives to describe Vitória’s European campaign this season. A comprehensive 4-1 win in Switzerland against St. Gallen made it four wins and one draw from their five UEFA Conference League matches to virtually seal the Portuguese team’s automatic qualification to the knockout rounds.

João Mendes, Gustavo Silva, Alberto Baio and Samu Silva scored as Rui Borges’ team outclassed St. Gallen, for whom Kevin Csoboth scored a consolation goal. José Ricardo Leite reports.

Borges rotates after Benfica clash

Rui Borges made several changes to the starting eleven in comparison to the team that played (extremely well) at the Estádio da Luz last Saturday. Manu Silva was the only midfielder who kept his place after his masterclass against Benfica. Gustavo Silva also clinched his spot in the starting eleven, however the maintenance of Nelson Oliveira as the main striker is a mystery yet to be solved.

The gamble on the triad of Manu, João Mendes and Tiago Silva is an ode to the attacking play of Vitória.

The high pressure exerted by the Conquistadores resulted in the first dangerous attack with a shot on goal with only three minutes played. From the start of the match Vitória understood that they were the better team and valued possession as well as the crosses into the box.

However, it was St Gallen that had the first huge chance to open the scoring. After an awful pass by Tiago Silva, the ball was recovered near the box and goalkeeper Bruno Varela had to stretch to make the save. The goalkeeper quickly got up to stop the follow-up effort.

St. Gallen became aware of the space given by the Conquistadores’ full-backs and often made use of their wide players to explore the space left behind.

It was a very back and forth game during the first half. Although very interesting from an analytical point of view, it was not as interesting in terms of goalmouth action as there were very few opportunities.

Lethal counter-attack

In the 32nd minute Vitória opened the scoring. Midfielder João Mendes scored a very strange goal, after an amazing counter attack. The Conquistadores were in front!

St Gallen looked very shaky on defence, which was kind of obvious, since they are the worst defence in the Conference League. In the 40th minute, Oliveira was all alone inside the box, but sent his shot out for a throw-in. Nelson Oliveira is still a player of promise at 33 years of age…

Combinations in the midfield were flawless from Vitória. What a well-oiled machine that Rui Borges has built. The coolness they have with the ball is remarkable to watch. From a corner at the end of the first half, the Conquistadores almost made it 2-0, Gustavo Silva’s header hitting the crossbar.

Vitória maintain initiative in the second half

The second half started with penalty shout for Vitória as Manu Silva appeared to be tripped in the box. The visitors could easily have taken a step back, but instead they gambled on high pressure, and in the 57th minute is paid off. Nuno Santos broke into the left wing and with a lovely pass served Gustavo Silva to make it 2-0.

After the second goal, St Gallen turned up the heat and started to lose their minds. Their disorganised defence became even worse, with only Diaby being a bright spot. The Swiss team looked desperate, playing with no structure whatsoever.

However, playing with your heart pays off sometimes, and 66 minutes into the game, St. Gallen halved the deficit through Kevin Csoboth, giving them hope for the rest of the game.

Rui Borges understood the Conquistadores needed some fresh legs and brought on Kaio César and Samu for João Mendes and Gustavo Silva, the two outgoing players having put in solid performances.

Late goals confirm Vitória’s supremacy

Nelson Oliveira also was subbed out for José Bica. That meant that Vitória could start dropping back and gamble on the counter attack in the last 15 minutes. Youngster Bica had two chances to extend the lead for Vitória, but Zigi made two comfortable saves.

Vitória’s counter-attacking was cutting through the home defence at will and it was no surprise when Alberto Caio made it 3-1, collecting César’s pass and smashing the ball into the net.

Telmo Arcanjo and Zé Carlos had also come on for the final minutes. Arcanjo had two clamorous chances to score, only to be denied by Zigi with a double save. If it wasn’t for the Ghanian goalkeeper, the score would be even worse for the Swiss team.

However, Zigi couldn’t stop Samu who rolled the ball into an open goal after the goalkeeper had saved from Bica. It was another memorable European night for the Conquistadores. One more point is needed for Vitória guarantee direct passage into the last 16.

The northerners have been by far the best Portuguese team in terms of European football this season. Amazing!

Positives and negatives

+ Nuno Santos. He was a menace today. Two assists and always a perfect balance between playing on the wing or inside in order to help in the construction of play. What a performance!

- Nelson Oliveira. It is really hard to justify his continued selection, let alone in one of the most promising teams in Portugal. He may be uninspired, but it is hard watching him play. Hopefully he will get better with time, but at 33 years old I won’t hold my breath.

+ Lawrence Ati-Zigi. Not much to say. If it wasn’t for the African goalkeeper it would’ve been 7 or 8 goals for Vitória. St. Gallen really need to work on their defence if they want a chance of making the playoffs in the Conference League.

- Mihailo Stevanovic. I could’ve picked any defender. However the disasterclass performed by this man was something else. The defensive midfielder didn’t achieve any connection between the defence and midfield, which is a pre-requisite to be a defensive midfielder. Disastrous.