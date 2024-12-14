Featured

Sporting beat battling Boavista 3-2 at Alvalade

14 December 2024

Sporting ended a series of four straight defeats by beating Boavista 3-2 at Alvalade tonight. The Lions attacked the visitors incessantly virtually the whole match, but once again revealed a defensive insecurity that has dogged the team since Ruben Amorim left.

Viktor Gyökeres put Sporting ahead midway through the first half, but Boavista equalised on the stroke of half time from their only effort up until then, by Róbert Bozenik.

A Francisco Trincão brace in the second half earned the Portuguese champions the three points, although in between Boavista equalised for a second time through Bruno Onyemaechi and the performance will do little to ease Sporting supporters’ worries about the capacities of the new coach João Pereira.

Sporting 3-2 Boavista highlights