AVS score in added time to earn a 1-1 draw against Benfica

15 December 2024

Benfica's eight match winning streak in the Primeira Liga came to an end in Vila das Aves where they conceded a late goal against AVS in a 1-1 draw.

Zeki Amdouni made the most of a rare start to open the scoring in the 17th minute, exchanging passes with Fredrik Aursnes and Kerem Aktürkoglu before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Orkun Kökçü and Kerem Aktürkoğlu had chances before the break but Benfica failed to carry the momentum into the second half. Anatoliy Trubin saved a sharp volley from Nenê before the 41-year-old striker headed Lucas Piazón's cross against the post.

AVS piled on the pressure as the game opened up and were rewarded deep into added time after a dumb foul by Benjamín Rollheiser. Piazón's free kick was headed into the danger area by Baptiste Roux, Cristian Devenish getting above Rollheiser and heading the ball past Trubin.

Daniel Ramos and his side deserve a lot of credit for turning the tide after a one sided first half. The Eagles missed a great opportunity to maintain the pressure on Sporting Clube de Portugal who hold onto their lead at the top of the table.

AVS 1-1 Benfica highlights