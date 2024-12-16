Featured

Porto see off Estrela da Amadora 2-0 at the Estádio do Dragão

16 December 2024

FC Porto clocked up a routine home win against ten-man Estrela da Amadora to move back up to second place in the standings. Nico González guided the ball home with a low right-foot shot from a corner to give Porto an early lead.

Estrela’s slim chances of getting back into the game all but ended in the 74th minute when Danilo Veiga picked up a second yellow card and was sent off. Substitutes Rodrigo Mora and Gonçalo Borges combined to make the points safe in stoppage time, the latter firing in from the former’s pass.

The win sees Porto move to within two points of leaders Sporting.

FC Porto 2-0 Estrela da Amadora highlights