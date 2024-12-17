Featured

Liga II roundup: Tondela march on as leading trio all win

17 December 2024

The 14th round of the Segunda Liga brought us no surprises whatsoever. The top three teams, Tondela, Penafiel and Torreense all racked up victories by at least a two-goal margin.

Nevertheless, this round brought us some interesting movements in the promotion race as the top teams start to create a gap to the middle of the table. Only six points separate 1st place and 6th place in the standings (see below).

Benfica B stumble again

The only surprise this week was that Benfica B lost again. What looked like an amazing run that would emulate FC Porto B’s campaign in 2015/2016, has fallen to shame. Benfica B are now playing worse than ever, with the young talent now losing its confidence. It is normal for such a young team to go through some rough patches along the road. I’m sure that this team understands that doing well in the Segunda Liga is half way to clinching a spot in the main team, and players like Diogo Prioste, André Gomes and Hugo Félix certainly have their eyes on playing with the best at Benfica.

No let-up from Tondela or Torreense

Tondela and Torreense remain the best teams in this championship. Tondela won against Portimonense 2-0 at home with an amazing performance from Roberto, who netted the two goals. Tondela, as per usual this season, looked like a well-oiled machine pushing towards promotion.

As for Torreense, Tiago Fernandes keeps o doing a great job. What should be a mid-table kind of team given their squad is now looking towards higher flights. The third place is a playoff spot, but with Penafiel looking a bit shaky it is possible that Torreense could overtake them next round and join Tondela in direct promotion spots. I will definitely will be the game of round 15 as Torreense host Penafiel. And with Académico de Viseu breathing down the necks of both teams, the top of the table might look a little different next week.

What it looks like, it is not going to change is the bottom. With another loss, this time against the Viriathus, Oliveirense are now miles away from the rest of the teams and look like they are rooted to the basement of the table. With only six points and the worst defence in the League, Oliveirense are now playing desperately, but sometimes that’s all a team needs: a little bit of heart put into their play.

Relegation dogfight

As for the other teams trying to get away from relegation spots, there are only three points separating the 12th place from 17th. After victories for Mafra, Paços de Ferreira and Felgueiras, FC Porto B and Portimonense are now back on the relegation spots alongside Oliveirense. This battle promises to be more interesting than up top, since they all look a bit desperate.

Two aspects need highlighting

Felgueiras got their first win at home with a beautiful goal near the end that brought their manager to tears;

Vizela (who lost against Felgueiras) have not won a game for 8 straight matches. Last season they were a Primeira Liga team, but Vizela are now struggling to get back on track and staring relegation dead in the eyes.

Player of the week- Roberto (Tondela)

There is not much to say about this one. The top scorer in the Segunda Liga, alongside Carter from Alverca. The 36-year-old veteran scored two goals this round. Unlike Carter, who is a more physical and box striker, Roberto is very versatile. He chooses his moments perfectly in order to do what is best for the team. He can play inside the box, but also do diagonals to find space deep in attack.

Roberto has been the main man of Tondela, and if things go as expected, he will be the top scorer in the League and Tondela will go up to the Primeira Liga thanks to an amazing striker. Last year AVS centre-forward Nene was top scorer in Portugal’s second tier with 23 goals at the ripe old age of 40. Roberto is proving again that age is no barrier in this league for prolific strikers.

By José Ricardo Leite