Featured

Debutant Rodrigo Mora shines as Porto hit top spot with 3-0 win at Moreirense

21 December 2024

FC Porto hit top spot after becoming the first team to beat Moreirense in the Primeira Liga in Moreira de Conégos for nine months.

The Porto hero was 17-year-old Rodrigo Mora. Coach Vítor Bruno gave the attacking midfielder his full debut and Mora responded by providing an assist for Samu before scoring himself to make it 2-0.

André Franco netted a late third to confirm the victory and take Porto to the top of the table, at least until Sporting and Benfica play later this weekend.

Moreirense 0-3 FC Porto highlights