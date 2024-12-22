Featured

Gil Vicente hold Sporting to 0-0 draw in Barcelos

22 December 2024

Sporting were thwarted by a resolute Gil Vicente side in Barcelos this evening, the hosts rewarded for a strong defensive display with a point after a goalless draw.

In a match of few chances, Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel did not have a save to make. However, a recurring problem for the Lions under new coach João Pereira has been their inability to create chances, and home goalkeeper Andrew only had to make one difficult save, tipping Conrad Harder’s header over the bar in the second half.

The point is enough to put Sporting top of the table again, albeit only on the head-to-head record against Porto, and tomorrow Benfica will rise to the summit if they beat Estoril at home, one week before the Lisbon derby at Alvalade.

Gil Vicente 0-0 Sporting highlights