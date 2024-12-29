Featured

Farense fight their way out of the relgation zone following a last gasp 2-2 draw against Vitória de Guimarães

29 December 2024

Farense finally got out of the Primeira Liga relegation zone after a last gasp 2-2 draw against Vitória de Guimarães.

Cláudio Falcão put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute but the Conquerors gained control before the break and didn’t let up after half-time.

Gustavo Silva finished off a fine piece of play from Alberto Baio four minutes after the restart as Daniel Sousa’s new side put their foot down.

Ricardo Velho did well to deny Silva but was unable to prevent Samu in the 90th minute, the substitute side footing home after another assist from Baio.

The Guimarães supporters had to cut their celebrations short however, Neto pouncing on a loose clearance and seeing his volley deflected past a helpless Bruno Varela.

PortuGOAL’s Matthew Marshall reports from Estadio de São Luís.

Back and forth

It was slow going in Faro before the hosts came to life in the 24th minute, Marco Matias firing over the bar and Elves Baldé blasting the ball wide.

Guimarães went close when some nice work from Gustavo Silva resulted in Nuno Santos scoring from an offside position.

Silva then had two chances of his own, the striker hitting the post after some hesitation from Farense's defence and heading Kaio César's cross into the side netting.

Falcão breaks the deadlock

The contest swung back into Farense's favour and they took the lead in the 37th minute. It was a simple goal, Cláudio Falcão rising high to head Marco Matias' corner into the back of the net.

Guimarães take over

Guimarães ended the first half strong, Nuno Santos wasting a great chance to equalise before his deflected header was tipped over the bar by Ricardo Velho.

Tozé Marreco made a change at half-time time with Artur Jorge replacing a injured Lucas Áfrico in central defence.

The Conquerors remained on top after the break and deservedly equalised four minutes after the restart. The goal came after a tremendous run and pass from Alberto Baio who laid the ball into the path of Gustavo Silva, the Brazilian firing low and hard into the bottom corner.

The chances kept coming for Guimarães with João Teixeira Mendes’ low drive saved by Velho. Santos then saw his shot take a deflection off Falcão and bounce off the post.

Farense were unable to stop the pressure as Velho came to the rescue in the 61st minute. The goalkeeper dived to slap away an effort from Tiago Silva, getting to his feet quickly to prevent Gustavo Silva from converting the rebound.

Manu couldn’t keep his shot down as Daniel Sousa made his first substitutions in the 70th minute, Manu and João Mendes making way for Tomás Händel and Samu. Marreco immediately brought on Mehdi Merghem for Elves Baldé.

Guimarães seemed certain to take the lead but couldn’t find a way through, Sousa bringing on Miguel Maga and Telmo Arcanjo for João Teixeira Mendes and Santos.

Artur Jorge picked up an injury and was stretched off in the 87th minute, the defender replaced by Paulo Victor.

Samu scores

The visitors finally found a way past Velho in the final minute of regulation time. It was Baio who got forward once again, the right-back driving to the byline and finding Samu who side footed the ball into the net.

Guimarães travelling support were enjoying their moment to shine and counting down the seconds after Arcanjo was unable to put the result beyond doubt. There were more seconds left than they would have liked.

Not so fast

There was more late drama to come deep into added time when Guimarães failed to clear a long throw. Neto's strike took a big deflection off Mike Villanueva that gave Bruno Varela no chance, Farense celebrating in front of their home supporters who had the last laugh.

Marreco making his mark

Tozé Marreco had an ugly exit from Gil Vicente but is finally making his mark in the top flight. The 37-year-old has guided Farense to 13 points from 10 Primeira Liga matches, the Algarve club finally fighting their way out of the relegation zone after losing their opening six games under José Mota.

Ricardo Velho is sure to be sold in the summer and he will be a huge loss. There is a lack of top quality players in the squad but they are on a path to survival under Marreco.

Farense remain alive in the Taça de Portugal after winning 2-1 in Arouca, their Round of 16 clash coming at home against Benfica on 14 January.

Ramos back in the hot seat

If Marreco had an ugly exit from Gil Vicente, Daniel Sousa's departure from Braga was just as unattractive. He has been given a great chance to prove his doubters wrong as he attempts to continue the fine work done by Rui Borges.

Sousa inherits a solid squad who can hold their own in the middle of the park through Tomás Händel, Manu and Tiago Silva.

Gustavo Silva has come from nowhere to take the starting spot up front, the Brazilian striker making the most of his chance with four goals in his previous five appearances. Primarily known as a winger, he may have found his home in the leading role and relegate Jesús Ramírez and Nélson Oliveira to the bench once they return from injury.

