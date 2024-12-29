Featured

Geny Catamo strikes again to give Sporting 1-0 win over Benfica

29 December 2024

Sporting end the year top of the Primeira Liga table after beating Benfica by a single goal in a tight and tense Lisbon derby, to make it the perfect start for new coach Rui Borges.

The hosts were well on top in the first half, Anatoliy Trubin saving superbly from Geovany Quenda and Viktor Gyökeres, but in between Geny Catamo – who scored both goals in the 2-1 victory for the Lions in the corresponding fixture last season – fired into the net after good work by Gyökeres.

Save one effort by Orkun Kökçü which drew a flying save out of Franco Israel, Benfica had been inoffensive in the first half, but it was a different game after the break. The visitors dominated possession and forced Sporting into a backs-to-the-wall display, the home team holding out for the three points to the delight of their supporters. More to follow.