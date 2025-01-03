Featured

Nuno Moreira firing and thriving at high-flying Casa Pia

03 January 2025

On 13 June 2010, Cristiano Ronaldo was fielding questions from a crowd of journalists in Magaliesburg, South Africa. Portugal were getting ready to kick off the 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign vs. the Ivory Coast, and Ronaldo, their attacking talisman, had not scored for his country in 16 months. However, the world’s most expensive player was far from concerned: “Goals, as a football legend once told me, are like ketchup. Sometimes as much as you try, they don’t come out, and when they come, many come all at same time.”

Perhaps nobody epitomizes this quote quite like Nuno Moreira. The Portuguese winger only scored 8 goals and 10 assists in 101 appearances across the first three seasons of his professional career, but as of today, he has registered 7 goals and 5 assists in 17 appearances for Casa Pia in 2024/25.

Born in Espinho, Portugal, Moreira was spotted by Sporting’s scouts at a young age and joined the club in 2007. He’d balanced his academic studies with his footballing development during the week, training with smaller clubs like Feirense and Arcozelo, before heading south to Lisbon to play for Sporting’s youth teams. However, in 2013, Moreira decided to leave northern Portugal and play for Sporting on a full-time basis, residing in the world-renowned Alcochete academy. Moreira played alongside some of the most talented prospects in Portuguese football, but none caught his eye more than Milan winger and Portugal international Rafael Leão.

“I played many years with Leão, and even at that time, he was far superior to the other players,” said Moreira in an RG interview. “He did different things. I had no doubts that he was going to reach the level he’s at now, and I think he can become even better than he is now.”

During his 11 years at Sporting’s academy, Moreira dreamed of making his Liga Portugal debut in Sporting’s 50,000-capacity Estádio José Alvalade. As fate would have it, his wish would come true – although perhaps not as he’d have envisioned it. At 22 years of age, Moreira had outgrown the youth setup, but he wasn’t able to convince Sporting manager Rúben Amorim to give him a chance in the first team. On 19 June 2021, Moreira joined Vizela on a three-year contract, with Sporting retaining 50% of his economic rights.

Nuno Moreira in his Sporting youth team days



After eight years in the capital, Moreira headed back to northern Portugal and quickly made an impact for the Vizelenses. He made his professional debut on 24 July 2021, coming on at halftime in a 2-1 loss to Estrela da Amadora in the Taça da Liga. Two weeks later, Moreira made his Liga Portugal debut at the Alvalade, replacing Ghanaian winger Francis Cann in a 3-0 loss at Sporting.

It was always going to be difficult for Moreira to make the step up from Portugal’s third division to the top-flight, but he was nevertheless able to find regular minutes and become a key figure under Álvaro Pacheco.

“It was a great season on our part, the entire city was with the team. Whatever stadium we went to, there were multitudes of fans who turned out and helped us win points. I learned a lot in that year. Mr. Pacheco has a very strong personality; he helped me mature a lot. I was just a kid when I joined Vizela, and he helped me grow mentally and become a man…I have great memories of working with him.”

On 23 December 2021, Moreira scored his first professional goal, a firecracker from 30 yards out to give Vizela a 1-0 win against Braga in the Taça de Portugal. However, the following match, he received his marching orders before halftime in a 2-0 defeat at Marítimo. He would continue building his reputation and emerging as a fan favorite, registering assists in consecutive matches vs. Vitória and eventually scoring his first league goal on 20 April 2022 in a 4-2 defeat to Porto – the same Porto that won the domestic double and achieved a league record 91 points.

Many tipped Vizela for relegation: after all, they were playing in Portugal’s top-flight for just the second time in their entire history as well as the first time in 36 years. Instead, they staved off relegation and secured their safety on the penultimate matchday of the season. Moreira proved vital and continued making a name for himself at the Estádio do Futebol Clube de Vizela. He opened the 2022/23 season by scoring in their league opener, a 1-0 win vs. Rio Ave, and delivered promising signs both as a right winger and a left winger. Whilst Vizela parted ways with Pacheco during the 2022 World Cup pause, they would nevertheless continue their upward surge and finish 11th under the watchful eye of Tulipa.

Moreira kicked off the 2023/24 campaign by grabbing a goal and an assist at the Alvalade, only for Paulinho’s last-second goal to lead Sporting to victory. He continued to add layers to his game in the Braga District, capable of receiving between the lines, running at fullbacks, and delivering inch-perfect crosses. However, rather than stay put, he chose to part ways with the club midway through the season. With his contract set to expire in the summer, Moreira elected to join Casa Pia on 30 January and signed a 2.5-year contract.

“Casa Pia was the team that showed the most interest in signing me and that believed in my potential and style of play, so I thought that this was the team where I could go further in my development and take the next step. I wanted to improve as a player and be able to go to the next level. I felt I was going to be important for them and that I’d improve more at Casa Pia than at Vizela.”

Whilst Casa Pia were able to avoid the drop, Vizela weren’t quite as lucky. Moreira began the 2024/25 season on the wrong foot – after losing the first three matches of the campaign, he was dropped from the matchday squad vs. Rio Ave. However, he was back for their fifth match, coming on in the 17th minute vs. Moreirense and scored a late goal to seal a comeback 3-1 win. Moreira hasn’t looked back since, emerging as a key figure for the Gansos and leading Casa Pia in assists, big chances created, and goal contributions in league play.

He ended 2024 in stellar form, grabbing a brace of assists vs. Arouca and the winning goal vs. Braga, and he has formed an impressive synergy on the left side of attack alongside left wingback Leonardo Lelo.

Moreira is back in Lisbon and thriving for João Pereira’s side, leading them to seventh in the table after a stellar run of form. They’ve lost just two of their last 15 matches – to Porto and Sporting – and they’ve won their last three Primeira Liga matches, and they will be facing off against Rio Ave on 16 January in the Taça de Portugal Round of 16. At 25 years old, Moreira feels he only just getting started.

“I think this is undoubtedly the best moment of my career. It has everything to do with the confidence I’m feeling at the moment and the team’s importance, the way that the ball reaches me, but mainly, what changed was me and the confidence I have in myself that perhaps I didn’t have in other seasons.”

By Zach Lowy