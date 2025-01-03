Featured

Postponement in Choupana after Nacional vs Porto suspended due to fog

03 January 2025

Porto became the latest team to see their trip to Madeira wasted after their Primeira Liga clash against Nacional was suspended after 17 minutes of play.

There were predictions of another postponement and they were spot on. It was little surprise when referee Tiago Martins finally stopped the game for good due to dense fog in Choupana.

There was little action to talk about, Luís Esteves forcing an early save from Diogo Costa the only real chance. Rodrigo Mora was fortunate to escape with yellow card after a late challenge on Djibril Soumaré that warranted a VAR intervention.

It was 18th game postponed due to bad weather at the Estádio da Madeira since the turn of the century, the third for Porto and second this season following Benfica. The match has been rescheduled for 5pm on Wednesday January 15th.