Featured

Maximum entertainment in Guimarães as Vitória and Sporting play out manic 4-4 draw

03 January 2025

It was an explosive resumption to Primeira Liga action after the Christmas and New Year festivities as Vitória drew 4-4 against leaders Sporting at the Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques tonight.

Viktor Gyökeres gave the Lions an early lead, Tiago Silva soon equalised with a brilliant free-kick, but with an hour gone Sporting seemed set for victory as Gyökeres completed his hat-trick to put the Portuguese champions 3-1 up.

Vitória refused to lie down, substitutes Telmo Arcanjo and João Mendes heavily involved as three goals in a 15-minute spell by Kaio César, João Mendes and Dieu Michel turned the game on its head and had the notoriously fanatical home supporters rocking in the stands as they watched their team take a 4-3 lead with just a few minutes left.

There was one final twist to come though. On a night peppered with aesthetically pleasing goals, arguably the best of the lot was netted by Francisco Trincão in the 95th minute for a final 4-4 score.

César and Alberto continue to impress; Gyökeres unstoppable

There were outstanding performers for both teams. Brazilian winger Kaio César was a handful for Sporting’s defence all night, and he triggered the fightback with a magnificently taken goal. Vitória right-back Alberto Costa has been earning rave reviews recently and he put in another strong display.

For Sporting Viktor Gyökeres – who finished 2024 as the top goal-scorer in professional football in the entire world – was the obvious standout, but Hidemasa Morita showed how important he is to this Sporting side with a second successive excellent display since his return from injury.

It may seem churlish to criticize after such rich entertainment, but the way both teams defended was at times little short of shocking – a simple pass slicing open both back lines. Sporting’s fragility when defending a lead since Ruben Amorim left is a glaring problem that will have to be rectified soon if the Lions are to successfully defend their title.

Vitória 4-4 Sporting match reaction

Kaio César, Vitória winger:

“We played well, we took the game to Sporting practically all match and this draw is frustrating. We wanted the victory; it was a great game. We are a united squad. This strength comes firstly from us and then from our fans. They give us strength to keep going.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not the first time we’ve conceded in stoppage time. It happened against Boavista, Nacional, Farense and again today. We have to find out what we’re doing wrong so it doesn’t happen again.”

Viktor Gyökeres, Sporting striker:

“It should have been a victory because when you score four goals it is unacceptable to concede four. We were winning 3-1 and we have to defend the lead. What happened? I don’t know. Maybe we relaxed too much and they are a good team and if we do that they are going to take advantage.

“My goals? It’s good to start the year with three goals but I would prefer the three points.”

By Tom Kundert

Vitória 4-4 Sporting highlights