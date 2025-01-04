Featured

Braga pull off shock 2-1 win against Benfica at the Luz

04 January 2025

A surperbly contolled performance by Braga resulted in a shock 2-1 victory away at Benfica as the Lisbon club missed out on the chance to make up ground at the top of the table.

First-half goals by new signing Fran Navarro and Robson Bambu gave the visitors a deserved lead at the break against an inexplicably apathetic Benfica team.

The hosts improved slightly in the second half but did not work Braga goalkeeper Matheus Magalhães enough and a goal by substitute Arthur Cabral proved to be only a consolation. The monumental calm of Vítor Carvalho and Bruma - the two best players on the pitch - personified a memorable all-round performance by Braga.

Benfica stay in third place three points off the summit, failing to take advantage of Sporting's draw and Porto's postponed match yesterday, while Braga move up to fourth. More to follow.