Viktor Gyökeres strikes as Sporting beat Porto in Taça da Liga semi-final

07 January 2025

Sporting 1-0 FC Porto

In a tight game of few chances it was a familiar face who decided the Portuguese League Cup semi-final in Leiria tonight.

Porto were the better team for the majority of the first half but did not trouble Sporting goalkeeper Franco Israel.

The Lisbon outfit came out strongly after the break and were rewarded when Viktor Gyökeres struck in the 56th minute and the Lions held on to book their place in Saturday’s final. José Ricardo Leite reports.

Sporting and FC Porto went head-to-head for a spot in the Taça da Liga final on Saturday. Since the Super Cup won by Porto against the same opponents, a lot has changed in Portuguese football, especially for Sporting. A new coach, Rui Borges, and renewed hope. However, on the other side, an improving Porto were looking to win their second trophy out of two this season.

Rui Borges surprised everyone by selecting Iván Fresneda from the beginning (on a day where Alberto Costa, Vitória de Guimarães’ right-back was rumoured to be a sure thing in Sporting) and benching Eduardo Quaresma. Maxi Araújo also started for Sporting, meaning that Geovany Quenda was relegated to the bench.

Vítor Bruno only changed the goalkeeper, a lifelong tradition in the Taça de Portugal and Taça da Liga. Cláudio Ramos was the guardian for the Dragões in this match.

First half

Rui Borges’ intentions with starting Fresneda and Araújo became clear from the start of the game: have two players that are allowed to explore the wings and cross the ball. Porto entered more cautiously, waiting to see how Sporting would place themselves on the field. That expectation lasted eight minutes, when Porto started to gain trust and exchanging passes with ease in their attacking midfield. Sporting seemed a little confused, not knowing if they should play on the counter-attack or in organised attack.

In the 13th minute, Matheus Reis suffered a muscular injury, forcing Rui Borges to bring on Geovany Quenda. Maxi dropped back to play as a left-back.

The magician Rodrigo Mora made his first appearance in the 19th minute with an amazing flick between two players and passing the ball back to Nico, who fired his shot wide.

Sporting maintained their struggles with the ball. Their defensive play had been decent, especially on the wings, but they were so confused… it looked like the ball was a hot potato at their feet. Nevertheless, in the 32nd minute, Sporting realized that if Trincão and Catamo teamed up on the right wing they could break the defence of Porto and they did, creating the first opportunity for Sporting.

In the 40th minute Gyökeres made one of his characteristic amazing runs – a real demonstration of his power and pace – that almost opened the scoring for the Lions, the Swede’s shot skimming just wide. The alarm bells sounded right after the Swedish star fell to the ground grabbing his knee. Fortunately, it was nothing of worry about, and the relieved looks on the Sporting fans’ faces said it all. If the Lions wanted to win this game, Gyökeres was the answer.

The first half came to an end with two things that were clear as day. Rodrigo Mora is now the main man for FC Porto and all of the plays that are dangerous to the opposition went through him; Viktor Gyökeres is the light in the darkness of ideas that is Sporting since Amorim left and all of the danger is embodied in the Swedish superstar.

Second half

The second half started just like the first ended: two teams very cautious with each other, even if the Dragões seemed more comfortable than the Lions. However, it was Sporting that, from a corner created the first chance of the second half after a beautiful dribble from Quenda.

In the 56th minute, after a good play from Catamo and a deflected pass from Quenda, Gyökeres had the opportunity to open the scoring and made no mistake. 1-0 to Sporting.

Porto answered with two substitutions. Zaidu, after several months without playing, and Fábio Vieira entered the action. A much more offensive profile for the team that wanted to try and tie the game. The offensive flow was enormous, which exposed FC Porto to counter attacks, something that the main threats of Sporting enjoy, as shown in the 71st minute when the Lions had the chance to extend their advantage.

Vítor Bruno risked it all, subbing off Mora and Martim Fernandes. With the entrances of João Mário and Iván Jaime, Porto became full offensive and a bit desperate as Sporting seemed really comfortable playing on defence.

Deniz Gul also made an appearance for the FC Porto final breath. The desperation was like love and it was in the air. However, this desperation wasn’t producing any danger whatsoever and the scoreboard didn’t change until the end which meant… SPORTING ARE ON THE FINAL OF THE TAÇA DA LIGA!

Not a great performance from both teams, and a bit of an unfair result with Sporting not being the better team. However, likewise nobody can argue that Porto were the better team. Whoever came out on top, it would always be unfair. A dull game overall, almost boring at some points.

Sporting 1-0 FC Porto highlights

Positives and negatives

+ Viktor Gyökeres. Nothing to say, as always, he was the best. Always the best. I dare to say that excluding Mohammed Salah, he is the best player in the world right now.

- Jeremiah St. Juste. Just off his game today. Wasn’t able to find a way out of pressure and his tackles weren’t good enough. Just a bad day at the office.

+ Rodrigo Mora. There are just no words for a 17-year-old kid putting the entire midfield and centre-backs of the best team in the country inside his pocket. A true magician on the pitch. The sky is the limit for this absolute diamond.

- Wenderson Galeno. It is always really hard to find something good to say about him. Normally, it is when he walks off the pitch. The worst thing to happen for a Porto fan this summer was his transfer falling through at the last second and not selling him for 50 million euros. Now, they have to stick with him. A shame.