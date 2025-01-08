Featured

Benfica breeze past Braga 3-0 in the Taça da Liga Semi-Finals

08 January 2025

Benfica bounced back from their Primeira Liga defeat to Braga on Saturday by beating the Warriors 3-0 in the Taça da Liga semi-finals.

The Eagles controlled the game from the opening minutes, deservedly taking the lead in the 27th minute when Ángel Di María played a 1-2 with Tomás Araújo and beat Matheus.

Less than a minute later Álvaro Carreras got past a halfhearted Vitor Carvalho and drilled the ball into the net.

The contest was basically settled in the 37th minute when Vangelis Pavlidis broke clear, his pinpoint cross converted by Di María.

Roger Fernandes had Braga’s best chance shortly after half-time, their faint hopes well and truly extinguished in the 78th minute when Jónatas Noro was sent off five minutes after coming off the bench.

Benfica will remain in Leiria where they will face Sporting Clube de Portugal in the final on Saturday.

Benfica on top

Benfica got off to a fast start in Leiria, Tomás Araújo heading Orkun Kökçü’s cross against the bar. Ángel Di María had a presentable chance that was blocked by Adrián Marín as the Eagles turned the screw.

Bruno Lage’s side remained on top and went close once again, Álvaro Carreras dancing past three defenders and testing Matheus at his near post.

The pressure was maintained and Benfica opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Di María played a neat 1-2 with Araújo, Gorby Baptiste unable to stop the winger who cut inside and found the bottom corner.

Less than 60 seconds later the advantage was doubled. Carreras got past Vitor Carvalho with ease, picked his spot and drilled a low drive past Matheus.

Benfica were playing with confidence and made it 3-0 in the 37th minute, ruthlessly punishing errors from João Ferreira and Robson Bambu. Vangelis Pavlidis surged down the left wing and delivered a perfect cross to Di María who volleyed past Matheus.

No way back for Braga

Carlos Carvalhal made two substitutions at the break, youngsters Roger Fernandes and Diego Rodrigues replacing Gabri Martínez and Ricardo Horta.

Braga had a fantastic opportunity to reduce the deficit shortly after the restart when Fran Navarro presented Roger with a great chance, the 19-year-old narrowly missing the target.

Benfica rapidly regained control, Andreas Schjelderup getting past Matheus but unable to get the ball past Ferreira who made himself big on the line. Nicolás Otamendi saw his shot deflected over the bar before Schjelderup found Pavlidis unmarked, the striker converting from an offside position.

Carvalhal brought on Jonatás Noro and Ismaël Gharbi but the game had slipped away from the Warriors. There was no doubt about the result when Noro caught Carreras on the ankle, referee Cláudio Pereira watching replays on the touchine before showing the 19-year-old a straight red card.

Aktürkoglu tested Matheus in added time after some nice work from João Rego, but it was job done for Benfica who advance to the final on Saturday when they will face a rejuvinated Sporting Clube de Portugal.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights