Benfica score three goals in six minutes to beat Farense 3-1 in the Taça de Portugal

14 January 2025

Benfica advanced to the Taça de Portugal quarter-finals after beating Farense 3-1 at Estádio de São Lúis.

Ángel Di María went close in the opening 60 seconds but it was the hosts who went ahead in the 7th minute, Mehdi Merghem’s cross headed home by Tomané.

The Eagles drew level in the 56th minute when the in-form Andreas Schjelderup fired past Ricardo Velho. Two minutes later they took the lead, Álvaro Carreras’ deep cross finding Arthur Cabral who found the net.

The result was put beyond doubt in the 62nd minute after some patient build up play. Cabral’s close range shot was saved by Velho before Alexander Bah pounced and placed the ball under the goalkeeper.

Benfica will host the winner of the final Round of 16 clash which sees Braga hosting Campeonato de Portugal club Lusitano Évora.

Farense take an early lead

Benfica went close in the opening minute when Andreas Schjelderup's cross found Ángel Di María, his volley narrowly missing the top corner.

Schjelderup was heavily involved down the left wing and the early signs were pointing to the Eagles taking the lead. Farense had other ideas and opened the scoring in the 6th minute.

It was a routine goal with Mehdi Merghem sending a corner into the danger area, Tomané getting in front of António Silva and heading past Samuel Soares.

Neto was injured and was replaced by Saruca. Di María then picked up a knock and made way for Zeki Amdouni.

Farense had a positive start to the second half, the closest the came to doubling their advantage when André Seruca’s deflected shot was slapped away by Soares.

Bang Bang Bang

Benfica weathered the storm and equalised in the 56th minute. Leandro Barreiro drove forward and found Schjelderup, the 20-year-old stepping inside Raul Silva and firing past Ricardo Velho.

Two minutes later it was 2-1 after a long run from Álvaro Carreras. The left-back sent a deep cross over Tomás Ribeiro that picked out Arthur Cabral, the Brazilian firing past Velho from a tight angle.

The comeback was complete in the 62nd minute when Cabral’s shot was saved, Alexander Bah faster to reach than Ribeiro before drilling the ball under Velho.

Game over

Tozé Marreco wasted no time in overhauling his front three with Elves Baldé, Jaime Pinto and Darío Poveda entering the fray.

It made little difference as Benfica controlled the contest and closed it out, Adrian Bajrami coming off the bench late on to make his first team debut.

Benfica will host the victor of tomorrow’s Braga v Lusitano Évora tie in the quarter-finals, the winner to face either Elvas or Tirsense - both 4th-tier teams - in the semi-finals.

By Matthew Marshall

