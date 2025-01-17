Featured

Benfica smash Famalicão 4-0 with unlikely hat-trick hero Leandro Barreiro

17 January 2025

The feel-good factor continues for Benfica. After last weekend’s Taça da Liga triumph, the Eagles saw off Famalicão with ease tonight at the Estádio da Luz, running out 4-0 winners against the northerners who are now nine matches without a victory.

Luxembourger Leandro Barreiro had a match to remember. The midfielder had never scored for Benfica before tonight but he netted a hat-trick of opportunist goals, with Orkun Kökçü putting the icing on the cake with the fourth. Andreas Schjelderup also continued his fine form with two assists.

The three points see Benfica draw level with Sporting at the top of the table ahead of the Lions’ trip to Vila do Conde to play Rio Ave tomorrow.

