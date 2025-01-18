Featured

Sporting back on top with convincing 3-0 win at Rio Ave

18 January 2025

Portuguese champions Sporting put in their strongest performance since the Ruben Amorim era with a 3-0 victory at Rio Ave tonight, the home side only averting a humiliating thrashing thanks to the outstanding display of Polish goalkeeper Cezary Miszta.

An early Aderllan Santos own goal and a penalty converted by Sporting captain Morten Hjulmand gave the Lions in a comfortable two-goal cushion halfway through the first half.

With star man Viktor Gyökeres on the bench nursing an injury, his deputy Conrad Harder had chances galore to increase the lead but a mixture of poor finishing and Miszta heroics frustrated the young Dane.

Gyökeres came on for the final 10 minutes and showed his fellow Scandinavian how it’s done with a typically clinical goal to seal a 3-0 win that takes Sporting back to the top of the table.

Rio Ave 0-3 Sporting highlights