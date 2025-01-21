Featured

Benfica-4-5 Barcelona: thunder, lightning and goals galore in a Lisbon classic

21 January 2025

An incredible night of Champions League football ended in bitter disappointment for Benfica as Barcelona came from 4-2 down to win 5-4 at the Estádio da Luz.

Benfica looked in control at half time thanks to a Vangelis Pavlidis hat-trick, countered by a Lewandowski penalty, giving the Eagles a 3-1 lead. The Eagles’ sparkling performance in the opening 45 minutes was fuelled by an out-of-this-world display by left-back Andreas Carreras.

Barça came out strong in the second half but Benfica held out until a crass mistake by Anatoliy Trubin allowed Raphinha to make it 3-2, but soon afterwards a Ronaldo Araújo own goal restored Benfica’s two-goal cushion.

Barcelona were again given hope when a Carreras foul committed against Yamal allowed Lewandowski to score his second penalty of the night and the Spaniards were celebrating wildly when Eric Garcia headed in the equaliser in the 86th minute.

There was still time for more drama as substitute Ángel Di María missed when clean through. In the final seconds of stoppage time Barreiro went down in the box but amid louds shouts for a penalty Barça broke up field and Raphinha finished brilliantly to give the visitors a remarkable 5-4 victory, the furious protests from Benfica’s players and coaching staff ignored by the referee.

The tactical battle

Bruno Lage surprised everyone by playing Arkturkoglu instead of Di María. And even though Barreiro scored a hat-trick against Famalicão, he gave up his place in the starting eleven to Aursnes.

Lage settled a web for Barcelona to play around when they had possession. With a very compromised pair of wingers such as Schjelderup and Arkturkoglu dropping back to help their full backs get the better of players like Yamal and Raphinha, as well as a hard press on the Barcelona’s midfielders made it very difficult for the Blaugrana to play inside and between the lines.

However, it is Hansi Flick’s way of pressing that is the most amazing. The centre backs pressing on the wingers, the wingers pressing on Benfica’s centre back, Lewandowski pressing the keeper. There is no way that Benfica can play organised from the back.

Carreras shines

The night is for Álvaro Carreras. A very solid performance defensively, but what stands out is his offensive performance. Outstanding dribbling skills, passing out of this world and a read of play that makes the best midfielders in the world jealous. Be reminded that Man United still has a preference on transfer… Amorim, are you watching this?

Barcelona’s players felt a lot the third goal. The “gegenpressing” played by Flick needs to be perfectly coordinated, otherwise they suffer a lot. As we approached the half time whistle, Barcelona were feeling more and more uncomfortable not only in attack, but especially when they were pressing.

In the second half, Bruno Lage dropped back his team and left Barcelona with the ball. Directly from Mourinho’s school against Barcelona: park the bus and play on the counter attack! It doesn’t take much to pass by the Barcelona pressing… three or four touches with real chemistry and Benfica were able to create danger near Blaugrana’s goal.

Benfica win tactics, Barça win the match

Bruno Lage understood perfectly what the key of the game was: very sharp quick attacks with very few touches were enough to get past Barcelona. And with a desperate hot-headed Barcelona, everything was easier to the Eagles.

However, Barcelona ended up playing with their hearts. The tactical game was won, but the match was lost.

by José Ricardo Leite & Tom Kundert