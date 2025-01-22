Featured

Sporting fall to third straight Champions League defeat with 2-1 loss in Leipzig

22 January 2025

Sporting’s hopes of a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the round of 16 in the Champions League went up in smoke in a 2-1 defeat in Leipzig this evening.

The German side, who had not earned a single point until tonight, took the lead through Benjamin Sesko and had another goal ruled out for offside in a dominant first half.

Sporting looked a different team when Viktor Gyökeres, Daniel Bragança and Hidemasa Morita came off the bench ten minutes into the second half, and equalised through the inevitable Gyökeres.

But poor defending allowed Poulsen to quickly restore Leipzig’s lead and there was no way back for Sporting.

Downturn in form

Under Rúben Amorim Sporting won three and drew one of their first four games in the Champions League. Since the coach left for Manchester United, the Lions have clocked up three defeats in three games in the competition.

This was the first taste of Champions League football for coach Rui Borges, who surprisingly started with Viktor Gyökeres and Hidemasa Morita on the bench again, as had happened at Rio Ave on Saturday. With the striker and midfielder struggling for fitness, Borges was evidently wary of risking a long-term injury to two key players. With new signing Rui Silva unable to play in this phase of the Champions League, Franco Israel was back between the sticks.

Sporting started brightly, with Conrad Harder firing a couple of efforts over the bar, but as Leipzig got a hold on the game the Germans began to exploit wide open spaces afforded to them in midfield.

Leipzig take control

Lois Openda had fired a warning shot just wide when the hosts took the lead through Slovenian striker Sesko. A simple move cut through the right-hand side of Sporting’s defence, David Raum providing the assist with a low cross.

Maxi Araújo had a chance to equalise ten minutes later when he was found by a fantastic Geny Catamos pass across the pitch, but the Uruguayan took too long to get his shot away and it was deflected out for a corner.

On the half hour Jeremiah St. Juste’s injury curse struck again, the Dutch centre-back forced off to be replaced by Gonçalo Inácio.

VAR rescues Sporting

Leipzig kept getting joy with vertical passes through the middle, and from another simple move it appeared they had doubled their lead. Raum controlled a long pass, skipped past Fresneda with ease and shot past Franco Israel into the net. However, Sporting were saved by VAR and an offside call against Orban.

As the interval approached Sporting at last threw off their lethargy with a strong finish to the half, Harder, Fresneda and Zeno Debast all trying their luck but their shots were repelled.

HT Leipzig 1-0 Sporting

The second half began with the home team back on top, Xavi Simons firing over the bar when he looked certain to score and Amadou Haidara hitting the post.

Borges had seen enough and brought on Gyökeres, Bragança and Morita, with Harder, Catamo and Debast making way.

Sporting immediately looked more threatening, Gyökeres failing to make a good connection on an excellent Trincão cross. The Swede then set up Morten Hjulmand, but the midfielder skidded his shot wide.

Lethal Gyökeres

In the 75th minute the Portuguese fans who had made the long journey were celebrating as the Lions equalised. The goal was constructed by the three substitutes, Morita finding Bragança who quickly slipped in Gyökeres, with only Willi Orbán between the Swede and the goal.

When Gyökeres has just one defender to beat there is usually only one outcome, and sure enough his technique, strength and pace engineered a shooting opportunity, followed by a thunderous strike into the roof the net.

But the joy was short-lived for the travelling supporters as Leipzig regained the lead just three minutes later. Sporting spurned several opportunities to clear the ball, substitute Yussuf Poulsen bundling it into the net despite the close attentions of Ricardo Esgaio and Israel.

Late chances go begging

To their credit, Sporting summoned up the energy to go again as the home team packed their defence and created two excellent chances to equalise, but Gyökeres and Gonçalo Inácio sent headers wide and over when perfectly positioned to score.

“This doesn’t finish here,” said Debast in the post-match interview. “We’ll go into the next game looking to win the three points.”

Sporting end the league phase of the Champions League with a home match against Bologna next week.

By Tom Kundert

Leipzig: Maarten Vandevoordt, Lutsharel Geertruida, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Nicolas Seiwald, Willi Orbán, David Raum (Lukas Klostermann, 60’), Xavi Simons (Yussuf Poulsen, 61’), Amadou Haidara (Kevin Kampl, 69’), Lois Openda (Antonio Nusa, 61’), Chris Baumgartner (Arther Vermeeren, 84’), Benjamin Sesko

Sporting: Franco Israel, Iván Fresneda (Ricardo Esgaio, 77’), Jeremiah St. Juste (Gonçalo Inácio, 29’), Ousmane Diomande, Maxi Araújo, Morten Hjulmand, Zeno Debast (Hidemasa Morita, 54’), Geny Catamo Daniel Bragança, 55’), Francisco Trincão, Geovany Quenda, Conrad Harder (Viktor Gyökeres, 54’)

Goals:

[1-0] Benjamin Sesko, 19’

[1-1] Viktor Gyökeres, 75’

[2-1] Yussuf Poulsen, 78’