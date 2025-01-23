Featured

Porto’s crisis deepens after 1-0 defeat against Olympiacos in the Europa League

Porto’s Europa League ambitions took a big blow at Estádio do Dragão where they were beaten 1-0 by Olympiacos.

The Dragons struggled to create clear cut chances and paid the price in the 79th minute, a defensive mix-up resulting in Ayoub El Kaabi steering the ball into the bottom corner.

Fábio Vieira went close to equalising in the final minute of regulation time, but it was just the second shot on target from a side that can have no complaints about the defeat.

It’s almost inconceivable for Porto to lose four consecutive games, something that hasn’t occurred since 1964.

The Dragons now sit outside the play-off positions, their final group phase match coming in Belgrade next week when they face Maccabi Tel Aviv without the suspended Nehuen Pérez and Samu.

Slow first half

Porto poured forward in the opening stages but were unable to test Kostas Tzolakis, their first three shots blocked followed by Rodrigo Mora firing wide. Olympiacos got into the contest and showed their threat when Ayoub El Kaabi scored from an offside position.

The Dragons' best chance in the opening 45 minutes came from a corner that was headed back into the danger area by Samu Aghehowa, Nehuén Pérez well positioned at the back post but unable to connect cleanly.

Christos Mouzakitis forced Diogo Costa into his first save of the game shortly before the break, both teams eager to go into the dressing rooms and regroup.

Tavares makes his move

José Tavares turned to Gonçalo Borges in the 59th minute when he came on for Pepê. Borges was immediately involved, his cross spilled by Tzolakis which resulted in Mora and Galeno continuing the trend of blocked shots.

Olympiacos got on top and began to apply pressure as the game opened up. They went close in the 71th minute after David Carmo’s defence splitting pass picked out El Kaabi, the striker stepping inside Tiago Djaló and seeing his effort diverted wide by Nehuén Pérez.

Tavares went to his bench again two minutes later and brought on Zé Pedro and Fábio Vieira for João Mário and Mora.

El Kaabi on target

The defensive switch played a part in Olympiacos taking the lead in the 79th minute. A mix up between Pérez and Pedro presented Mouzakitis with the ball, he found El Kaabi who steered it into the bottom corner.

Francisco Moura and Samu made way for Danny Namaso and Deniz Gül which highlighted the Dragons’ desperation.

Vieira couldn't steer a difficult effort on target before being presented with a great chance in the 89th minute. Borges deep cross was headed into Vieira’s path by Gül, his shot saved by Tzolakis and the follow up effort sailing over the bar.

Porto were spared more humiliation in the final minute of added time when Tzolakis’ long ball released Roman Yaremchuk, the former Benfica striker striding through a gigantic hole in the Dragons' defence, rounding Costa and scoring only to be found narrowly offside by the VAR.

Crisis deepens at Estádio do Dragão

The defeat to Olympiacos followed three straight losses on the road, culminating in Barcelos where a 3-1 defeat against Gil Vicente proved to be Vítor’s last as Porto manager.

André Villas-Boas simply had to sack Bruno, the poor performances on the pitch occurring alongside disciplinary issues and a public spat with Pepê.

The Porto president turned to José Tavares while the deal to hire 39-year-old Cruz Azul manager Martín Anselmi is being concluded. Villas-Boas would have surely expected a reaction from his team in their return to Estádio do Dragão, but it didn’t eventuate.

Olympiakos were always going to be a tough opponent, the Conference League champions going 16 games unbeaten before their trip to northern Portugal.

Even playing at home couldn’t lift Porto out of their malaise as they looked disjointed, devoid of confidence and dire with the ball. It had been more than 60 years since Porto last lost four consecutive games, a new low.

Rodrigo Mora made his first start in the Europa League but it’s too soon to expect the 17-year-old to be the saviour in games of this magnitude. He was manhandled in midfield on more than one occasion and needs to be managed with more care.

Pepê was brought straight back into the starting side after publicly criticising Vítor Bruno, but the fire that should have been burning inside the Brazilian was not evident, his lack of confidence and form obvious to all.

Porto looked like a team playing their first game of the season, and that’s essentially what it was. Villas-Boas’ decision for Vítor Bruno to succeed Sérgio Conceição didn’t work, and Martín Anselmi will now have pick up the pieces, recover their Europa League campaign and remain in the Primeira Liga title race.

Villas-Boas fronted the press after the match, simply stating: “We have to admit that we are not up to the task.”

This was always going to be a transition season for Porto, but Vítor Bruno’s ineptitude as manager and the attitude of some of the players means they are behind schedule.

It was another pitiful turnout at Estádio do Dragão and it’s no longer a surprise. It’s going to take a while before the seats are filled with contented supporters, something Olympiacos proved they have in abundance.

The goal of progressing in the Europa League is now in serious jeopardy, the result leaving them on the outside looking in. Porto’s final group phase game will be played in Belgrade against Maccabi Tel Aviv, Nehuen Pérez and Samu both suspended after picking up bookings.

It’s ironic that the crisis in Porto occurs during the same week that internal audits and investigations revealed details of the long suspected financial mismanagement and corruption that enriched Jorge Pinto da Costa, his family and his posse.

What’s also ironic was David Carmo’s return to Estádio do Dragão, the UEFA Conference League winner with Olympiacos playing an important role in shutting down Samu and helping his side take three points back to Greece.

By Matthew Marshall