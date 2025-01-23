Featured

Braga crash to defeat in Belgium to leave Europa League hopes hanging by a thread

23 January 2025

St. Gilloise 2-1 Braga

A full house of dreadful results for Portuguese clubs in Europe this week was completed tonight as Braga let a half-time lead slip, falling to defeat in Brussels against St. Gilloise.

Amine El Ouazzani gave the visitors an early lead, but the hosts hit back after the break with a Franjo Ivanovic brace turning around the result and pushing Braga outside the playoff places in the Europa League table.

Awful pitch makes life difficult

A veritable potato field of a pitch and a tense situation in which both teams needed points to stay on track in the competition combined to serve up a forgettable first half.

Braga’s one moment of inspiration was enough to give them the lead, Roger’s tremendous cross headed across goal by Bruma for Moroccan striker El Ouazzani to score for the second match running.

St. Gilloise thought they had equalised on the stroke of half time but Ivanovic had strayed offside before putting the ball in the net.

There was a vast improvement from both teams in the second half as they proved it was actually possible to play football despite the shockingly bobbly surface.

To prove the point, the home side equalised in the 50th minute with a well-executed counter-attack, Ousseynou Niang’s excellent run and cut-back firmly struck into the net by centre-forward Ivanovic.

Glorious chances go to waste

Braga almost hit straight back, Ricardo Horta’s goal-bound shot inadvertently deflected wide by teammate Bruma.

The Arsenalistas had an even better chance to retake the lead on the hour mark, Gabri Martínez shooting weakly and too near goalkeeper Anthony Morris from point-blank range, allowing the Luxembourg No1 to save it on the line.

Carlos Carvalhal’s men were made to pay for their profligacy when Ivanovic scored again, finishing off a slick St. Gilloise move with aplomb, although questions must be asked about how the Croatian was left completely unmarked in the centre of the box.

Two red cards

Things went from bad to worse for Braga soon afterwards as Vítor Carvalho picked up his second yellow card in six minutes and took an early bath.

Hope reascended somewhat for Braga when the Belgian team’s Japanese midfielder Koki Machida was also sent off in the 82nd minute for a second yellow, making it ten against ten for the final minutes.

St. Gilloise had the ball in the net again, but Niang’s fine header from a sumptuous cross was ruled out for offside in the buildup.

Braga nearly grabbed a last-gasp equaliser, Robson Bambu’s header kept out by the alert Morris. However, St. Gilloise deserved the victory, showing more hunger and playing the better football overall.

Heroics needed to make the playoffs

It has been a desperately disappointing campaign by Braga, whose hopes of making the playoffs are now hanging by a thread. Lying in 27th position, Braga will have to beat leaders Lazio in the final league game - the Italians have 6 wins and 1 draw from their 7 Europa League matches so far - and hope other results go their way.

By Tom Kundert