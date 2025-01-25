Featured

Casa Pia stun Benfica 3-1 in Rio Maior

Casa Pia continued their sensational season with a shock 3-1 win over Benfica to put a huge dent in the Eagles’ title hopes.

A surprise result did not look on the cards early on as the visitors were rewarded for a strong start with the opening goal by Ángel Di María from the penalty spot.

But Casa Pia gradually worked their way into the game, equalising in the 32nd minute as Cassiano punished an António Silva mistake with a fine 25-yard finish.

Second-half goals by Nuno Moreira and Jérémy Livolant completed the victory for the hosts to make it 5 wins and a draw in Casa Pia’s last six Primeira Liga matches.

Casa Pia 3-1 Benfica highlights