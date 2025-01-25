Featured

Sporting CP beat Nacional 2-0 to go six points clear in the Primeira Liga

25 January 2025

Sporting Clube de Portugal extended their lead at the top of the Primeira Liga after beating Nacional 2-0 at Estádio José Alvalade.

It was one way traffic in the first half, the Lions unable to test Lucas França until the stroke of half-time when Francisco Trincão slammed a long range strike into the top corner.

It was a similar story in the second half, Nacional creating their first opportunity of the game in the 86th minute when Daniel Penha missed the target.

The Lions sealed the deal in the 90th minute when Geny Catamo’s cross was deflected into the path of João Simões, the 18-year-old scoring his first senior goal.

It was an uninspiring match in Lisbon, but Rui Borges and his side won’t care as Sporting move six points in front of Benfica and seven clear of Porto who host Santa Clara tomorrow.

