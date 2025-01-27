Featured

André Villas-Boas anticipates “daring, attacking and aggressive football” as FC Porto appoint new coach Martín Anselmi

27 January 2025

Martín Anselmi is the new head coach of FC Porto. The 39-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2027.

“This club breathes passion for work. I completely identify with the people of Porto and this work philosophy,” said Anselmi, who was unveiled in the club’s museum at the Estádio do Dragão.

As well as Porto president André Villas-Boas, and his right-hand men Jorge Costa and Andoni Zubizarreta, the ceremony was attended by Anselmi’s wife and two children.

Ambition

“The first sensations are of enormous happiness,” said Anselmi, who spoke of his ambition to set Porto back on the road to winning trophies.

“We’re going to build a competitive team; that’s the first goal. When I say competitive, it will be right to the end. The ambition is huge. We’re in the club museum and I’ve already asked the president to find space for another display cabinet so we can add more trophies.”

The former Cruz Azul coach attended Porto’s 1-1 draw at home to Santa Clara last night and had a message for the supporters.

“I would also like to address the fans who made me feel their support at the stadium. In the coming hours, when we start working, we will be building a team that the fans will identify with.”

Anselmi brings with him a five-man coaching team comprising two fellow Argentines, a Spaniard and a Uruguayan, with Portuguese goalkeeper coach Diogo Almeida, who worked under previous coach Vítor Bruno, kept on.

“With Martín Anselmi we have started a new sporting project for the club, involving daring football,” said Villas-Boas. “Everyone will be excited with the football that Martín will bring – attacking and aggressive football.”

No time to lose

The new manager will have to bring immediate results if Porto are to experience success this season.

The Dragons are currently one place outside the playoff places in the Europa League, with the final match in this phase on Thursday against Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv. The game will be played at the Partizan Stadium in Belgrade owing to the conflict in the Middle East.

In the Primeira Liga Porto are six points behind leaders Sporting, and host the Portuguese champions on 9 February in what will be a crunch game in terms of mounting a title challenge.

By Tom Kundert