Benfica beat Juventus 2-0 in Italy to progress in the Champions League

29 January 2025

Benfica’s UEFA Champions League campaign will continue in the play-offs after a 2-0 win against Juventus in Turin.

The Eagles took the lead in the 16th minute when Fredrik Aursnes picked out Alexander Bah, the defender squaring the ball to Vangelis Pavlidis who beat Mattia Perin.

Francisco Conceição tried hard to inspire the Serie A side but they continually gave the ball away in their own half, Perin doing well to deny Pavlidis on the stroke of half-time.

Juventus started the second half strong but were unable to beat Anatolii Trubin, their best chance falling to Douglas Luiz who couldn't beat the Ukrainian goalkeeper.

Benfica doubled their advantage in the 80th minute when Kerem Aktürkoglu left Pavlidis’ pass for Orkun Kökçü, the Turk picking up the ball and placing it into the bottom corner.

It was a vital victory for Bruno Lage and his team who ended up 16th on the table. They will face Monaco or Brest in the knockout phase play-offs, the winners to take on Barcelona or Liverpool in the Round of 16.