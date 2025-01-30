Featured

Porto beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0 to stay alive in the Europa League

30 January 2025

Porto produced a vital 1-0 victory against Maccabi Tel Aviv to stay alive in the UEFA Europa League.

It was a dull first half in Belgrade, the best chance falling for Dor Turgeman who fired wide.

Danny Namaso went close after the break but Porto persisted and went ahead in the 58th minute. João Mário was the instigator, his cross picking out Nico González who headed past Simon Sluga.

Maccabi came home strong, Osher Davida hitting the bar and Joris van Overeem heading Weslley Patati’s cross over the bar. Dor Peretz saw his late goal ruled out for offside as the Dragons held on in Serbia.

It was an important win for Martín Anselmi in his first match in charge, the new manager implementing a back three formation.

Porto await tomorrow’s draw where Roma or Viktoria Plzeň will be confirmed as their opponents in the knockout phase play-offs.

Slow opening 45 minutes

It was a game of cat and mouse in a near empty Partizan Stadium in Belgrade. There were no chances to speak of in the opening 40 minutes as Porto adapted to Martín Anselmi’s tactics, Stephen Eustáquio stationed in the middle of a back three.

The Dragons struggled to penetrate Maccabi Tel Aviv’s packed defence, their attempts to go around it proving just as futile.

The first opportunity of note fell to the Israeli club in the 41st minute when Ido Shahar released Dor Turgeman, the striker getting into the box and missing the target.

Porto go ahead

Both teams started the second half with more intent, João Mário’s through ball finding Danny Namaso who fired wide.

Porto stayed on the front foot and took the lead in the 58th minute. It was Mário once again, his pinpoint cross picking out Nico González who steered his header past Simon Sluga.

Maccabi fight back

Maccabi immediately went close to equalising, the impressive Osher Davida curling a long distance shot against the bar.

Porto breathed another sigh of relief in the 77th minute when Stav Lemkin’s shot squeezed past Diogo Costa, the Dragons’ defence clearing the danger. Joris van Overeem then missed a great chance to draw level, heading Weslley Patati’s cross over the bar.

Dor Peretz put the ball into the back into the net in the closing stages, the goal ruled out after Van Overeem was caught narrowly offside.

Dragons march on

The victory proved to be a significant one for Porto as a draw would have seen them miss out on the play-offs at the expense of Braga.

It was far from an impressive performance and the team will need time to get used to Martín Anselmi’s tactics. The Argentinian joins Ruben Amorim as an implementer of a back three formation with wing-backs playing a prominent role.

The new manager will be glad to welcome Nehuén Pérez and Samu Aghehowa back from suspension. Galeno should return to the starting side sooner rather than later and 18-year-old William Gomes will hope to see some playing time after being signed from São Paulo..

Anselmi faces a tough task with the fixture schedule piling up and Sporting Clube de Portugal travelling to Estádio do Dragão on 8 February. The clach with the Lions come five days before the knockout phase play-off first leg against Roma or Viktoria Plzeň.

If the Dragons navigate their way through that tie, they will face Lazio or Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 16.

By Matthew Marshall