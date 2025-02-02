Featured

Sporting CP beat Farense 3-1 to stay out in front in the Primeira Liga

Sporting Clube de Portugal temporarily moved nine points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga after beating Farense 3-1 at Estádio José Alvalade.

The Lions got off to a fast start in Lisbon and took the lead in the 11th minute. Conrad Harder was the instigator, the striker driving into the box and picking out Iván Fresneda who steered the ball into the back of the net.

Geny Catamo was stretchered off the pitch in the 25th minute and replaced by João Simões, Sporting doubling their advantage less than 60 seconds later. It was a simple goal, Francisco Trincão's corner headed home by Ousmane Diomande.

Farense got back into the contest in added time when Lucas Áfrico headed Elves Baldé’s cross into the net, VAR intervening and ruling the defender narrowly onside.

Rui Borges’ side went close through Trincão, Gonçalo Inácio and Harder, the Dane finally sealing the deal in the 88th minute when he chested Mateus Reis’ cross past Ricardo Velho.

Sporting maintain their tremendous home form in the Primeira Liga, making it 27 wins in their previous 28 matches at Estádio José Alvalade. The victory takes them nine points clear of Benfica and Porto, the Eagles away at Estrela da Amadora and the Dragons facing Rio Ave in Vila do Conde.

