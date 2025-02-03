Featured

Porto drop points again in 2-2 draw at Rio Ave

03 February 2025

Martín Anselmi’s first Primeira Liga match as FC Porto coach ended in a 2-2 draw at Rio Ave.

Twice the home team took the lead as crass mistakes from Porto centre-backs Nehuén Pérez and Otávio were taken advantage of by smart finishes from Clayton Silva and Ole Pohlmann respectively.

But twice Porto fought back, curiously with the two “villains” redeeming themselves as Pérez scored from a corner and Otávio’s fierce 25-yard shot was deflected past the impressive Rio Ave goalkeeper Cezary Miszta on its way into the net.

Both teams could have scored further goals in an entertaining match, Porto youngster Rodrigo Mora in particular showing his magical skillset again.

It is now four Liga games without a win for the Dragons, who find themselves lagging a distant eight points behind leaders Sporting ahead of hosting the Portuguese champions on Friday night.

Rio Ave 2-2 FC Porto highlights