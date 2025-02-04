Featured

Nico González and Marcus Edwards say goodbye to Portugal, Bruma signs for Benfica

04 February 2025

Primeira Liga winter transfer window roundup

It has been a busy January transfer window in Portugal, especially for FC Porto and Benfica who have made significant alterations to their squad for the second half of the 2024/25 season.

Porto’s well-publicised financial malaise has been eased by two huge sales, the departures of Wenderson Galeno and Nico González generating a €110 million windfall in transfer fees, before commissions.

Benfica have boosted their options by buying midfielder Manu Silva and winger Bruma from Vitória and Braga respectively, as well as bringing in experienced Italian striker Andrea Belotti.

Sporting contracted goalkeeper Rui Silva and have swapped wingers, loaning out Englishman Marcus Edwards to Burnley and bringing in Brazilian Gabriel Teixeira, known in the football world as Biel.

PortuGOAL rounds up the major winter transfers involving Portugal’s clubs.

Sporting

Incomings: goalkeeper Rui Silva (Betis), winger Biel (Bahia)

Outgoings: winger Marcus Edwards (Burnley, loan)

Benfica

Incomings: midfielder Manu Silva (Vitória), winger Bruma (Braga), striker Andrea Belotti (Como, loan), left-back Samuel Dahl (Roma, loan)

Outgoings: left-back Jan-Niklas Beste (Freiburg), right-back Issa Kaboré (Manchester City loan terminated) midfielder Soualiho Meité (PAOK Salónica, loan)

FC Porto

Incomings: William Gomes (São Paulo)

Outgoings: midfielder Nico González (Manchester City), Wenderson Galeno (Al-Ahly), left-back Wendell (São Paulo), attacking midfielder Iván Jaime (Valencia, loan), striker Fran Navarro (Braga, loan)

Braga

Outgoings: winger Bruma (Benfica), goalkeeper Matheus Magalhães (Ajax, loan), midfielder André Horta (Olympiacos, loan), midfielder João Marques (Gil Vicente, loan), striker Roberto Fernández (Espanyol, loan), defender Yuri Ribeiro (Blackburn), Rafik Guitane (Estoril Praia loan terminated)

Vitória Sport Clube

Incomings: midfielder Beni Mukendi (Casa Pia)

Outgoings: right-back Alberto Costa (Juventus), midfielder Manu Silva (Benfica), forward Kaio César (Al Hilal), centre-back Jorge Fernandes (Al Fateh), forward Nélson da Luz (Qingdao West Coast), centre-back Tomás Ribeiro (Farense)

Other notable domestic transfers

Estrela da Amadora sold midfielder Igor Jesus to Los Angeles FC, forward André Luiz to Rio Ave, and defenders Tiago Gabriel and Danilo Veiga to Lecce.

Famalicão sold midfielder Zaydou Youssouf to Al Fateh.

Gil Vicente sold midfielder Mory Gbane to Reims, and brought in midfielder Mohamed Bamba from the same club.

Casa Pia sold midfielders Beni Mukendi to Vitória and Telasco Segovia to Inter Miami.

By Tom Kundert