Featured

Liga II roundup: Tondela back on top as Alverca continue charge up the table

06 February 2025

The Segunda Liga is a strange place where you can have no expectations at all for a team and all of a sudden, they are on the verge of getting promoted. Or the other way around, where a team has years of investment in order to get promoted and still fails to perform well enough.

This week, Tondela regained the lead of the championship after beating Penafiel 2-0. It was a very one-sided game, but it was more of a massacre for Penafiel than a Saturday afternoon match. Penafiel got dominated by the Beirões and lost the leadership of the division.

Tondela 2-0 Penafiel highlights

Alverca continues to win matches, making it three in a row against União de Leiria. The surprise of the season is now only three points behind leaders Tondela and occupy the playoff promotion spot. What a run!

I’m moving up and down, side to side, like a rollercoaster

Académico de Viseu started the season as one of the favourites to be promoted. For four years the owners of Hoffenheim, who own a substantial part of Académico’s SAD, have been investing really hard to make a long-promised return to the Primeira Liga. However, the inconsistency in this team when compared to the investment made in it is uncanny. An Académico fan, when he crosses the doors into the stadium, has absolutely no idea if he is going to see: a brilliant performance or a horror show. This week, it was a horror show, maybe next week it will be amazing… who knows? One thing is for sure, how much they must miss Jorge Costa.

Run, FC Porto B, run!

A win. After seven matches straight without one, FC Porto B got a win. Against Académico, the Dragões actually played well, they were aggressive on the ball, with combinations all around the pitch. The news is they have actually played football. Not that hard, see? They have left the relegation zone and entered the playoff relegation zone (it’s not much, but it’s honest work) after yet another loss from Mafra against Portimonense.

Player of the week: Leonardo Vonic (FC Porto B)

His debut had not been amazing and left the fans wondering: “why the hell did we get this guy from Germany’s third division?” But this week Vonic showed what the FC Porto administration saw in him. A strong and quick forward with an easy strike.

He was floating around the pitch this week, he scored in the first minute and then he scored again to seal the win, a much-needed win for FC Porto B. The addons to this team are now growing its fruits as I have to give a shoutout to the young 18-year-old Belarusian striker Melichenko who also scored his first FC Porto goal.

The question stands: can this team still save the season and guarantee their stay in the Segunda Liga?

By José Ricardo Leite