Last-gasp Danny Namaso equaliser denies Sporting victory at the Dragão

07 February 2025

FC Porto 1-1 Sporting

After repelling Porto pressure for the entire second half, Sporting succumbed to a 94th-minute equaliser at the Estádio do Dragão through Danny Namaso.

Iván Fresneda had given Sporting a first-half lead after brilliant wing play by Geovany Quenda, and the Lions looked fairly comfortable defending their slender advantage but could not see out the win.

The visitors lost their disciple in the final seconds, Matheus Reis and Ousmane Diomande both shown a red card, but in a match that will not live long in the memory the 8-point gap the between the two teams remains unchanged. More to follow.