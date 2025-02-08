Benfica 3-2 win against Moreirense marred by injuries

Benfica took advantage of the draw in yesterday’s Clássico to cut the gap between themselves and leaders Sporting to four points by beating Moreirense 3-2 at the Estádio da Luz.
Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis continued his fine form with two goals in the first 15 minutes, the first a penalty, the second from a corner, but the visitors hit straight back when Benny’s shot deflected off Otamendi and into the roof of the net.
Otamendi restored Benfica’s two-goal cushion before half time. Ivo Rodrigues reduced the deficit for Moreirense with a late strike, but the Eagles held on for the three points.
The victory came at a cost for the hosts though, with both Alexander Bah and Manu Silva stretchered off the pitch in the first half with serious-looking knee injuries.