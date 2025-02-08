Featured

Benfica 3-2 win against Moreirense marred by injuries

08 February 2025

Benfica took advantage of the draw in yesterday’s Clássico to cut the gap between themselves and leaders Sporting to four points by beating Moreirense 3-2 at the Estádio da Luz.

Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis continued his fine form with two goals in the first 15 minutes, the first a penalty, the second from a corner, but the visitors hit straight back when Benny’s shot deflected off Otamendi and into the roof of the net.

Otamendi restored Benfica’s two-goal cushion before half time. Ivo Rodrigues reduced the deficit for Moreirense with a late strike, but the Eagles held on for the three points.

The victory came at a cost for the hosts though, with both Alexander Bah and Manu Silva stretchered off the pitch in the first half with serious-looking knee injuries.

Benfica 3-2 Moreirense highlights