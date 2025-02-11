Featured

Sporting CP suffer a significant setback in the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund

11 February 2025

Sporting Clube de Portugal’s UEFA Champions League campaign looks likely to end in the knockout round play-offs after a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in the first leg.

The Lions dominated the majority of the first half at Estádio José Alvalade and went desperately close in the 15th minute when Maxi Araújo slammed his shot against the bar.

Dortmund ended the first half strong and maintained the momentum after the break, deservedly taking the lead in the 60th minute when Julian Brandt’s cross was headed home by Serhou Guirassy.

The German club doubled their advantage eight minutes later, Guirassy turning provider for Pascal Groß who beat Silva from close range.

The rout was complete in the 82nd minute when Dortmund completed a counter attack, Karim Adeyemi breaking clear and playing a 1-2 with Brandt before firing into the net.

Sporting start strong

Sporting got off to a fast start in Lisboa with Conrad Harder looking lively up front. Francisco Trincão shot straight at Gregor Kobel, Maxi Araújo then firing a fierce strike that smashed against the bar.

Harder’s shot from distance was punched away by Kobel before the goalkeeper collected a weak effort from João Simões.

Borussia Dortmund were concentrating most of their efforts down the right wing where Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi searched for openings without success.

The tide turns

The German club created their first opportunity in the 38th minute when Jamie Gittens danced past a number of defenders and fired wide. It seemed to spark the visitors into action as they ended the first half on the front foot.

Dortmund’s dominance continued after the break, Rui Silva punching away a dangerous cross that was destined for Serhou Guirassy. The goalkeeper was called into action again when he diverted Adeyemi’s shot away from goal.

Rui Borges replaced Harder with Viktor Gyökeres in the 59th minute but his side fell behind less than 60 seconds later.

Dortmund take control

A loose pass from Simões was punished, Brandt sending a cross into the box where Guirassy executed a looping header over Silva who had come off his line.

Mateus Reis and Simões made way for Hidemasa Morita and Daniel Bragança as Nico Kovač replaced Gittens with Maximilian Beier.

Dortmund doubled their lead in the 68th minute after creating an overload down their right edge. This time it was Guirassy with a pinpoint cross for Pascal Groß, the midfielder ghosting past Trincão and putting the ball into the net.

Borges emptied his bench with Iván Fresneda and Zeno Debast making way for Eduardo Quaresma and Biel. Once again his changes failed to significantly turn the tide, despite Ousmane Diomande firing narrowly over the bar.

Adeyemi wraps it up

Guirassy should have extended Dortmund’s lead when he shot straight at Silva, but the German club created another chance in the 82nd minute when they made it 3-0 and surely put the tie out of reach.

Adeyemi broke clear on a counter attack and played a 1-2 with Brandt, running around Morita who had fallen asleep and slamming the ball past Silva.

Sporting schooled

Sporting dominated the opening 30 minutes and went desperately close when Maxi Araújo hit the bar, but they lost control before the break and never regained it. The game was largely won and lost in midfield.

With Rui Borges missing the suspended Morten Hjulmand and starting Hidemasa Morita and Daniel Bragança on the bench, he selected Zeno Debast and 18-year-old João Simões in midfield.

Debast did well to protect the defence in the early going and Simões began the game with plenty of confidence, but they soon lost control to the experienced duo of Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Groß.

Nico Kovač had his full-backs drift inside to create a numerical advantage which allowed Julian Brandt the freedom to create overloads, primarily down the right wing where all three of Dortmund’s goals originated.

Viktor Gyökeres’ inability to start was another hinderance to Sporting’s chances, but they lost the contest in midfield and the defensive lapses from Trincão and Morita didn’t help their cause.

Borges is still learning on the job. As well as he did with Vitória de Guimarães, particularly in the Conference League, taking on Borussia Dortmund in a crunch Champions League clash is not something he is used to.

The German club may be struggling in the Bundesliga and adjusting to life under Kovač, but they still had enough skill, speed and smarts to punish Sporting’s slip-ups and take a big step towards the Champions League Round of 16.

This defeat will hurt in the short term, but in the long term it will matter little with Sporting next to no chance of winning the competition. They will try to overturn the deficit in Germany next week, but they and we know that it is incredibly unlikely.

Regardless of the result at Westfalenstadion, the Lions came into this clash after defeats against Arsenal, Club Brugge and Leipzig, Conrad Harder's late equaliser against Bologna seeing them sneak into the play-offs.

Borges and his side still have a great chance to do the domestic double which is where their focus will surely shift. The Lions are currently four points clear of Benfica in the Primeira Liga and only Gil Vicente and Rio Ave stand in their way of an appearance in the Taça de Portugal final.

By Matthew Marshall