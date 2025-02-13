Featured

Porto perilously placed in the Europa League after a 1-1 draw against Roma

13 February 2025

Porto drew 1-1 against Roma in the Europa League knockout round play-off first leg at Estádio do Dragão.

The first half was a stop start affair interrupted by six bookings, the Italian club taking the lead in added time when Zeki Çelik got into the box and beat Diogo Costa.

Diogo Costa played a big role as the Dragons drew level in the 67th minute. He sent a quick goal kick to Pepê who was closed down, the ball falling for Francisco Moura who saw his shot deflected past Mile Svilar.

Roma were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Bryan Cristante picked up a second booking. Martín Anselmi and his team went for the win but were unable to get past the organised Italian side.

Porto face a tough challenge at Stadio Olimpico next week as their Europa League ambitions hang by a thread.

Fouls and fouls

It was a cagey start at Estádio do Dragão with the first chance falling for Rodrigo Mora. He declined the opportunity to shoot, unable to find Gonçalo Borges with the ball cleared by Zeki Çelik.

The game became slowed down by frequent fouls, injuries and bookings. Alan Varela earned a yellow card after a late challenge connected with Paulo Dybala’s knee. The Argentine couldn’t shake it off and had to be replaced by Tommaso Baldanzi before the break.

The teams got back to battering each other, Francisco Moura and Alexis Saelemaekers booked in added time as referee Tobias Stieler struggled to keep control.

Stieler was close to blowing his whistle for half-time when Roma took the lead. Saelemaekers’ cross was intercepted by Nehuén Pérez, the ball finding Çelik who beat Diogo Costa from close range.

Porto went close within 60 seconds of the restart. Mora released Francisco Moura who was probably offside, the wing-back spinning past Stephan El Shaarawy but unable to beat Mile Svilar.

Moura equalises

Martín Anselmi made two changes in the 63rd minute when Fabio Vieira and Pepê came on for Varela and Mora. Four minutes later the Dragons drew level.

Diogo Costa had just made a smart save to deny Bryan Cristante before instigating the equaliser. He wasted no time in sending Pepê clear, the winger losing possession before the ball fell perfectly for Moura who saw his shot deflected past Svilar.

Cristante sent off

Roma were reduced to 10 men in the 72nd minute when Cristante, who had been booked nine minutes earlier, foolishly dragged down Vieira with Stieler showing no hesitation in producing a second yellow card.

Ranieri sacrificed Artem Dovbyk for Leandro Paredes as Anselmi replaced Otávio with Danny Namaso.

Borges blazed over the bar as Porto poured forward, Moura’s header into danger area going begging. Anselmi emptied his bench in the 85th minute when Samu and Moura made way for Zaidu Sanusi and Deniz Gül.

Roma sat deep with Porto unable to snatch a late winner as Borges, Namaso and Sanusi all missed the target.

Advantage Roma

It was a first half to forget before Zeki Çelik scored in added time, Porto unable to fashion a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Diogo Costa did a great job to instigate the equaliser, but the Dragons lacked the quality to break down a determined Roma side after Bryan Cristante’s senseless red card.

Porto face a tough challenge in the second leg. The Italian club have been in sensational form at home, winning by 2+ goals in seven straight matches at Stadio Olimpico before earning a 1-1 draw against Serie A leaders Napoli.

By Matthew Marshall