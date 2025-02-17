Featured

Porto withstand late pressure to beat Farense 1-0 at the Estádio do Algarve

17 February 2025

On a weekend dominated by the death of former FC Porto president Pinto da Costa, Martín Anselmi got his first victory in the Primeira Liga at the helm of the Blue and Whites.

Porto claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Farense at Estádio do Algarve thanks to left-back Francisco Moura’s second goal in successive matches. Matthew Marshall reports from the Algarve Stadium.

Fábio Vieira went past two defenders before a crucial challenge from Miguel Menino. Vieira had a great chance before the break with his shot deflected by Artur Jorge.

Moura heads in

The decisive goal came in the 48th minute after Cláudio Falcão stepped on Vieira’s foot next to the touchline. Vieira sent the free kick into the danger zone where Francisco Moura manhandled Yusupha Njie before heading the ball into the far post.

Vieira hit the post in the 71st minute with Rodrigo Mora firing the follow-up over an empty net.

Farense dominated the closing stages with Rui Costa unable to steer a difficult chance on target. Their best chance came in the 83rd minute when Rony Lopes’ corner found Falcão, his header diverted clear by a strong hand from Diogo Costa.

Horror tackle

Zé Carlos was sent off in added time after a shocking challenge on Vasco Sousa that saw the 21-year-old stretchered off the pitch.

The victory came on an emotional day for Porto following the death of former president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa. The three points moved the Dragons within six points of Sporting CP and maintained their four-point deficit behind Benfica.

Farense 0-1 Porto highlights