Liga II roundup: Penafiel falter as Alverca’s red-hot form continues

18 February 2025

After an amazing start, Penafiel are now in freefall. At the other end of the table, Oliveirense and FC Porto B are catching up having reversed their terrible early-season form in order to save themselves.

I don’t know if it is the recent earthquakes in Portugal (albeit in Lisbon and the Azores, not in the north) or if they started eating something different, but something has rattled promotion contenders Penafiel.

Three losses in the last three matches and they have not won a single match for five straight games. It was supposed to be a comfortable promotion ride for both Tondela and Penafiel, but things are now looking very tough.

Tondela managed to win against a poor Mafra team that is the gift that keeps on giving. And by gift, I mean goals to the opposition.

Alverca are now clear promotion contenders. Just last 17 February, the biggest shareholder of the club sold his share, reportedly to Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid superstar. The day before, Alverca smashed Marítimo 5-0 at home to claim second place in the standings. If they can hold onto that position, it gives them a guaranteed spot in the Primeira Liga, a long-awaited return to the main stage.

Alverca 5-0 Marítimo highlights

But the battle for promotion is absolutely on fire in the Segunda Liga. There are now 10, yes, you read it right, TEN teams fighting for a promotion spot or a playoff spot. Curiously enough, there are only ten points separating first place Tondela and 10th-placed Leiria. And on Sunday it’s derby day between Académico de Viseu and Tondela.

The fight to avoid relegation is now hotting up. What seemed impossible for FC Porto B and Oliveirense is now a dream within reach for both teams. The Dragões have not lost in the Segunda Liga for four straight matches, drawing against Tondela and Leiria and beating Académico. This week, they won again against Penafiel, lifting themselves to the relegation playoff spot that might save them from the drop and only four points short of the salvation positions.

Oliveirense, I have no words for you: the passion, the aggression, the absolute love you have been putting into the game… it is amazing. They have not lost a match for five straight games! The team that looked doomed to relegation, with no light at the end of the tunnel. Wow. The Segunda Liga is, by far, the best championship in Portugal.

Player of the Week: Alverca striker Wilson Eduardo

Wilson Eduardo is a player very used to the big stages. He has played for historical Portuguese clubs such as Beira-Mar, Académica, Olhanense, Sporting and Braga (where he spent most of his career).

Now 34 years old, he showed that his leadership and knowledge on the pitch is of the most importance when a team is fighting for promotion in a lower league.

Two goals of the five scored by Alverca against Marítimo earns him the Player of the Week award.

by José Ricardo Leite