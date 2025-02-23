Featured

AVS 2-2 Sporting CP - Diomande scores and sent off as the Lions claw their way back to the top of the Primeira Liga

23 February 2025

Sporting Clube de Portugal drew 2-2 against AVS to reclaim top spot in the Primeira Liga.

Ousmane Diomande headed home Trincão's cross in the 8th minute, the VAR taking almost three minutes to rule the defender onside and award the goal.

Zé Luís tested Rui Silva on two occasions, but Viktor Gyökeres was giving Aderllan Santos a hard time took advantage in the 33rd minute. He combined with Trincão, breezed past Santos and converted Maxi Araújo’s cross from close range.

Ousmane Diomande struck Lucas Piazón in the face which saw him booked and a penalty awarded. Luís sent Silva the wrong way in the 71st minute, Diomande sent off eight minutes later when he went in late on Gustavo Mendonça.

Rui Borges was counting down the seconds but the Lions couldn’t hold on, a corner deep in added time cleared to Mendonça who fired a low drive into the bottom corner.

The result sees Sporting join Benfica on 53 points, the Lions sitting top of the table due to a superior head to head record.