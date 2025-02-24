Featured

Porto 1-1 Vitória de Guimarães - Martín Anselmi still searching for a win at Estádio do Dragão

Vitória de Guimarães earned a deserved 1-1 draw against Porto thanks to a late equaliser from Úmaro Embaló.

Martín Anselmi’s side bossed the first half at Estádio do Dragão with Zé Pedro and Gonçalo Borges going close, Danny Namaso scoring from an offside position minutes before the break.

Vitória put the ball into the back of the net in the 55th minute when Nélson Oliveira converted Tiago Silva's through ball, Diogo Costa breathing a sigh of relief after the VAR spotted Tomás Händel a millimeter offside in the buildup. Luís Freire was filthy and got himself sent off.

Otávio cleared Toni Borevković’s header off the line but Porto got back into the contest and took the lead in the 67th minute. Guimarães failed with three opportunities to clear the danger, the ball falling to Fábio Vieira who stepped inside João Teixeira Mendes and found the far corner.

The Dragons were unable to hold on, Teixeira Mendes and Borevković firing warning shots before Nuno Santos sent Úmaro Embaló clear, the substitute holding off Tiago Djaló and slotting the ball past Costa.

The point was enough to take Porto back into third spot on the table, level with Braga but six points behind Sporting CP and Benfica.

