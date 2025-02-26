Featured

Red-hot Pavlidis scores again as Benfica beat Braga 1-0 to make Portuguese Cup semi-final

A sizzling first-half goal from red-hot Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis was enough for Benfica to overcome Braga and book a Portuguese Cup semi-final berth against 4th-tier Tirsense.

The Eagles dominated a one-sided opening 45 minutes and although Braga improved after the break Carlos Carvalhal’s team never truly threatened to get back into it, the home goalkeeper Samuel Soares without a save to make all night.

At the other end of the pitch a catalogue of fine stops from the impressive Lukas Hornicek kept the game alive until the final whistle but Benfica deservedly progress and will be overwhelming favourites to make it to Jamor.

Bruno Lage’s team have now won seven and drawn one of their last eight matches and have been given the weekend off to help them prepare for next Wednesday’s Barcelona.

Benfica 1-0 Braga: Positives and Negatives

(+) Bruno Lage will have plenty to think about in the coming days after a strong display from Kerem Aktürkoglu. The 26-year-old Turkish international looked lively throughout the match, hitting the post in the first half and later providing a dangerous cross, which Pavlidis somehow failed to convert. Bruma, Zeki Amdouni and Andreas Schjelderup are all capable of playing behind the striker, and it will be interesting to see how Benfica utilise Aktürkoglu in the coming matches.

(-) Braga had done well to contain a potent Benfica front three before defender Paulo Oliveria’s poor pass left his side exposed. The veteran’s error turned out to be costly. Following the interception, Dahl was able to find Pavlidis who rocketed a powerful shot past Hornicek to break the deadlock.

(+) Braga were underwhelming on the night but a strong display from keeper Lukas Hornicek kept them in the match until the end. Hornicek had a handful of critical stops in a match where Benfica’s attack peppered his goal with shot after shot. Braga have conceded only 20 goals in the league this season, and big reason they have been able to remain within touching distance of the top three is the Czech stopper, an upgrade over veteran stopper Matheus Magalhães.

(-) Spare a thought for FC Tirsense, who will face Benfica in the next round. The club became the first fourth division side in the history of Portuguese football to reach the semi-finals of the cup, only the learn that they will be facing one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

By Sahir Bhojwani and Tom Kundert at the Estádio da Luz