Debast thunderbolt sees Sporting edge past Gil Vicente to make Portuguese Cup semis

27 February 2025

Gil Vicente 0-1 Sporting

Sporting beat Gil Vicente 1-0 in Barcelos thanks to a long-range goal by Belgian centre-back Zeno Debast, today playing in midfield and Sporting’s best player on the night.

Going into the match, neither team had won in their previous five games, and it was the hosts who held the upper hand in the first half, Gil only denied the lead by Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva who pulled off two fantastic saves.

The Lions improved after the break and after taking the lead it was the turn of Gil goalkeeper Brian Araújo to shine, the French stopper thwarting Viktor Gyökeres with two superb saves.

When Gil went down to ten men it looked all over for the hosts, but the home fans erupted in joy in stoppage time when Rúben Fernandes headed in Félix Correia’s cross, only for the goal to be ruled out by the tightest of offside calls, VAR concluding that Gil’s captain was 3cm offside. José Ricardo Leite reports.

The league leaders were against a team that is fighting against relegation with five straight losses. The Gilistas were hoping to try and save the season and give their fans some joy by going as far as they can in the Portuguese Cup.

The Lions were hoping to find their winning ways with a squad in “overtime” due to the huge number of injuries suffered by key players.

Early Gil chance

Gil Vicente started pedal to the metal and with just thirty seconds played, they had a clamorous chance of going ahead, with Rui Silva making an enormous save. The Lions were clearly nervous, Conrad Harder received a yellow card for protesting with just six minutes played! The referee could have been more comprehensive, but receiving a yellow for yelling too much is something that simply cannot happen in professional football and with so much on the line.

It is kind of amazing how a team with as much raw talent as Gil is so bad in the league. From Fujimoto to Félix Correia, this team should be a European football contender in my books.

The Lions focused their game on trying to open up the defence of the Gilistas resorting to Harder’s movements, mainly diagonals. Thinking about that, the Gil Vicente coach lined up with three centre-backs. But the Gilistas didn’t give up on the game. They wanted to have the ball and pass it around Sporting’s defensive system. And the Lions never seemed concerned about not having possession.

Opportunities go begging

In the 32nd minute, Sporting trembled again. The Lions stood still as they were protesting for a foul on Quenda and the Gilistas took the chance to create danger. Rui Silva again showing up when the rest of the team is falling asleep. And three minutes later… what an amazing pass from Félix Correia. Absolutely destroyed Sporting’s defensive line and Zé Carlos was face to face with Rui Silva, but sent it wide.

Harder risked a lot in the final minutes of the first half. He played the ball with his hand and could have been booked for the second time and got sent off. Lucky for him the referee did not consider it a yellow.

Gyökeres enters the fray

Viktor Gyökeres came on for the Lions in the second half. Rui Borges understood that Sporting were creating no danger whatsoever during the first half and maybe (just maybe) having one of the best strikers in the world could be something that works in favour of Sporting.

The referee pointed for the penalty spot in the 52nd minute for a handball call of Castillo, Gil’s midfielder, but it was reverted by the VAR. Very difficult analysis.

Sporting players were clearly nervous about the refereeing in general. Every foul, every play they were complaining. The interview given by Sporting president Frederico Varandas has created a whole new vibe inside the team that does not favour them! However, the second half and Gyökeres offered the Lions new options and they created more danger as they had a lot more of possession.

Debast display rewarded with goal

In the 67th minute… a strike of genius from Debast! Wow! An amazing goal, albeit aided by a deflection, and Sporting took the lead with a little more than 20 minutes left. With less time to work with, the Gilistas made some substitutions in order to pursue their dream of reaching the semi-finals. But all hope seemed lost as Zé Carlos was sent off for a second yellow with just 15 minutes left to play.

And, when no one expected, a goal for Gil! Amazing play from Félix Correia and a glorious header from Rúben Ferreira. Right on top of the 90th minute, we were going to extra time! But wait… oh no, the VAR called it offside! Very difficult analysis again, it looked just onside! TV coverage subsequently informed viewers that Fernandes had been three centimetres offside.

Sporting will play Rio Ave in the two-legged semi-final to be played in April. The victors will play the winners of the Benfica v Tirsense semi-final, in the traditional season-ending showpiece final at Jamor.

Positives and negatives

+ Zeno Debast. He was good as a centre-back, but as a midfielder he has been one of the best. Today everything was good from him, from defending and covering spaces to the passes in offence. He was rewarded with an amazing goal.

+ Félix Correia. The best player of the Gilistas and the best player today. Amazing performance and a differentiator in the game.

- Ricardo Esgaio. For sure he would have been a great economist, professor, politician, lawyer. But never a footballer, his relationship with the ball is the same as with me and Madonna: it doesn’t exist.

- Zé Carlos. Missed a clamorous chance in front of goal and got sent off.

