Fábio Vieira scores again as Porto overcome Arouca

01 March 2025

Arouca 0-2 FC Porto

Porto got back to winning ways this evening, clocking up an important victory in Arouca thanks to goals in each half from Samu Aghehowa and Fábio Vieira.

The Spanish striker gave the Dragons an early lead from the penalty spot, but the hosts fought back strongly. Nandín thought he had netted the equaliser but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The visitors exercised a greater level of control in the second half and made sure of the three points thanks to a terrific goal by Fábio Vieira. Porto move to within three points of joint leaders Sporting and Benfica, having played one game more.

Arouca 0-2 Porto highlights