Viktor Gyökeres brace secures vital win against Estoril to give Sporting breathing room at the top of the table

03 March 2025

Sporting 3-1 Estoril

Sporting CP and Estoril Praia played out a thrilling 3-1 match at the Estádio José Alvalade on Monday night with both teams playing an open and attacking style of football. Ian Cathro’s side battled bravely in a hostile environment, but two goals from Swedish international Viktor Gyökeres were enough to see Sporting secure a vital victory against an in-form Estoril side.

Estoril will feel unfortunate to walk away without a point, considering they managed to remain in the game until the final minutes, but a strong first half from the home side turned out to be the difference.

The victory sees Sporting move three points clear of Benfica at the top of the Primera Liga standings. Rui Borges’s side have the better head-to-head record against their Lisbon rivals, giving them a significant advantage in the title race with just 10 games left.

Inácio early goal sets the tone for Sporting

Sporting’s first goal came from and unlikely scorer with defender Gonçalo Inácio scoring just his fourth goal of the campaign. It didn’t take long for the Sporting captain to work his way up the pitch. An early free kick from the middle of the pitch was delivered into the box perfectly by Zeno Debast, and a well-timed header from Inácio from outside the six-yard box provided Sporting with the perfect start.

Gyökeres doubles Sporting’s lead

The game was fairly open throughout the first half and both teams created chances. Sporting had to wait until the 36th minute to record their second goal.

Gyökeres, whose physicality had caused problems throughout the evening for Estoril’s back three, was able to break free after Pedro Álvaro mistimed an attempt to intercept the ball. That left the the striker one-on-one with Kévin Boma. Gyökeres was able to glide past Boma to work some space, and finish with a perfectly placed low shot. Its was a remarkable run toped off with a composed finished, a reminder to football fans everywhere that the Swede remains one of the Europe’s premier strikers.

Estoril push back with late goal

Ian Cathro should be applauded for his attacking tactics. Estoril did not shy away from the occasion, playing and open and flowing brand of football. The Scottish manager set up with an attacking formation working from a base of three defenders, and the visitors were rewarded in the 84th minute with a goal from substitute Gonçalo Costa.

Costa, who was a product of the Sporting Academy, chose not to celebrate the goal in front of the 36,000 plus supporters at the Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting seal victory with late penalty

There was plenty of late drama in this fixture. As the game wore on, and Estoril pushed for an equaliser, Gyökeres found himself one-on-one with the keeper. The Swedish striker attempted to go around Joel Robles when a lunging tackle from João Carvalho did just enough to throw the striker off balance.

The challenge was later reviewed and Sporting were awarded a late penalty, which Gyökeres converted with a rocket into the top left corner of the goal.

Positives and negatives

(+) The return of Diomande helped stabilise a fortify a back three that has looked shaky over the last few weeks. The towering centre-back has a presence that opponents can feel. Last season, several of Europe’s top clubs (including Arsenal) were linked with the Ivory Coast defender. Diomande had another strong performance against a dangerous Estoril

(+) Viktor Gyökeres continued his fantastic goalscoring run with two more goals, the first of which was truly exceptional, combining speed, power and precision. Gyökeres continues to score at an incredible rate and now has 37 goals in all competitions this season.

(-) Estoril captain Pedro Álvaro struggled to cope with Gyökeres’ power and physicality througout the evening. The veteran centre-back has been reliable over the course of the season, but was bullied by by the Swede on the night. Álvaro’s miscalculated slide allowed Gyokeres the space to score his first of the evening, a goal that turned out to be critical.

By Sahir Bhojwani from the Estádio José Alvalade

Sporting: Rui Silva, Ricardo Esgaio, Iván Fresneda, Zeno Debast, Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inácio, Matheus Reis, Eduardo Felicíssimo, Francisco Trincão, Viktor Gyökeres, Geovany Quenda

Estoril Praia: Joel Robles, Wagner Pina, Felix Bacher, Pedro Álvaro, Kévin Boma, Pedro Amaral, João Carvalho, Jordan Holsgrove, Xeka, Rafik Guitane, Yanis Begraoui

Goals:

[1-0] Gonçalo Inácio, 5’

[2-0] Viktor Gyökeres, 36’

[2-1] Gonçalo Costa, 84’

[3-1] Viktor Gyökeres, 90’