Real Betis 2-2 Vitória de Guimarães - Conquerors strike back twice in the Conference League

06 March 2025

Vitória de Guimarães earned a 2-2 draw against Real Betis in an entertaining UEFA Conference League clash at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Both teams had chances in the first half before the game came alive after the break, Cédric Bakambu putting Real Betis ahead in the 49th minute when he converted from close range.

Guimarães equalised two minutes later when João Mendes Saraiva sent a sweet strike past Fran Vieites. Bakambu hit the post before Betis regained the lead in the 75th minute, Isco finding the bottom corner.

The home crowd had their celebrations extinguished in the 82nd minute when Luís Freire’s side equalised once again, Nélson Oliveira getting past Natan and beating Vieites.

It was a well earned point in Sevilla and Vitória will fancy their chances in Guimarães next week with a quarter-final spot up for grabs.

Tight first half

Umaro Embaló began well in his first start since joining on loan in January, his powerful shot blocked by Romain Perraud. Cédric Bakambu finished from close range at the other end but was ruled offside.

A separate battle was being contested off the pitch with Vitória’s travelling supporters making plenty of noise from the upper tier.

João Mendes Saraiva couldn't convert Embaló’s cross before Bakambu went close, the striker heading Perraud’s cross at Bruno Varela who tipped the ball over the bar. The final chance in the first half fell for Guimarães, Saraiva dinking the ball over Betis’ defence where Hevertton Santos volleyed wide.

Here come the goals

The game came alive in the 49th minute when Real Betis took the lead. Perraud’s cross wasn’t cleared, Isco and Antony heading the ball towards goal where Bakambu stabbed it home from a yard out.

The joyous mood was short lived with Guimarães equalising two minutes later. João Mendes Saraiva received the ball on the edge of the box and wasn't closed down, the midfielder taking advantage by measuring a sweet strike that sailed past Fran Vieites.

Antony got into the game and it was down the right wing where Betis went close. Isco did well to keep the ball in play and find Bakambu, the striker hitting the post before his follow up effort was saved by Varela.

Manuel Pellegrini made his first substitution in the 63rd minute when Sergi Altimira made way for Pablo Fornals. Luís Freire brought on Miguel Maga and Samu for Hevertton and Saraiva.

Tiago Silva fired over the bar and Tomás Händel flashed an effort wide which made the home crowd nervous. They found their voice in the 75th minute when Betis regained the lead.

It was another swift move down the right wing, Aitor Ruibal cutting the ball back to Isco who timed his run to perfection and stroked the ball into the bottom corner. Bakambu blasted high and wide before receiving a standing ovation when he was replaced by Ezequiel Ávila.

Once again the home crowd were left speechless as Guimarães drew level in the 82nd minute. João Teixeira Mendes got the ball into the box where Nélson Oliveira did well to spin past Natan and guide a left footed effort past Vieites.

The Conquerors are now unbeaten in all 13 Conference League matches this season, the club on the verge of reaching a European quarter-final for the second time in their history, the first coming in the 1986-87 UEFA Cup where they fell to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

By Matthew Marshall at Estadio Benito Villamarín