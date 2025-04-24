Second-string Benfica stroll into Portuguese Cup final with 4-0 win over Tirsense

Benfica made light work of surprise Portuguese Cup semi-finalists Tirsense with a 4-0 win at the Estádio da Luz on Wednesday night, to complete a 9-0 aggregate victory.

As in the first leg, Benfica boss Bruno Lage heavily rotated his team with António Silva and Florentino Luís the only players who started the weekend win at Vitória keeping their place in the starting XI.

Tirsense had done tremendously well to reach the last four – the first 4th-tier side to do so in the long history of the competition – and put up a good fight in Lisbon. With 74 minutes on the clock Benfica only led by Antonio Silva’s goal on the stroke of half time.

But the hosts made their superiority count in the closing stages. Albanian centre-back Adrian Bajrami scored his first goal for Benfica, with Andrea Belotti and Leandro Barreiro completing the rout.

The Eagles will meet Lisbon rivals Sporting in the final at Jamor on 25 May.

Benfica 4-0 Tirsense highlights

