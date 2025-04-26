Kikas on fire as Estrela da Amadora beat Porto 2-0 in the Primeira Liga

Estrela da Amadora produced a convincing 2-0 victory against Porto at Estadio José Gomes. Kikas missed two golden opportunities early on before finishing his third chance in the 38th minute.

The striker instigated a penalty after the break, his cross picking out Leonel Bucca who was taken out by Cláudio Ramos. Alan Ruiz made no mistake from the spot, Jovane Cabral hitting the bar late on with the Dragons well beaten.

The result sees Amadora move away from relegation danger and the Dragons remain in fourth spot with three games to go in the Primeira Liga.

Estrela da Amadora signaled their intentions early on when Kikas raced clear, his shot kicked away by Cláudio Ramos.

Kikas had another chance in the 7th minute, getting onto a ball over the top from Alan Ruiz, his lob lacking power which allowed Ivan Marcano to head the ball over the bar. Leonel Bucca’s first time finish was watched off the bar by Ramos before the game became a scrappy affair.

The breakthrough came in the 38th minute when Bucca became the next to send Kikas clear, the striker producing a composed finish at the third time of asking.

The Kikas show continued he couldn't get on the end of Paulo Moreira's cross. He created the second in the 56th minute after racing clear and delivering a pinpoint cross to Bucca.

Bucca who was initially booked for milking a collision with Ramos, referee David Silva watching replays that showed Bucca was taken out and reversing the yellow card, giving it to Ramos and awarding a penalty that was calmly converted by Ruiz.

Rodrigo Mora couldn’t inspire his side as Kikas remained in the spotlight, his shot from distance tipped over the bar by Ramos. Jovane Cabral hit the bar late on with Porto well beaten.

