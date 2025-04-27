Unstoppable Viktor Gyökeres hits four goals as Sporting crush Boavista in Porto

Boavista 0-5 Sporting

Sporting gave a strong response to Benfica’s mauling of Aves in Lisbon this afternoon by thrashing Boavista 5-0 at the Bessa to reclaim top spot.

It was another memorable night for prolific striker Viktor Gyökeres who scored four times, the other goal headed in by Maxi Araújo following up a Gyökeres shot that had been saved.

On a perfect night for Sporting, key midfielders Pedro Gonçalves and Hidemasa Morita each got more minutes of action as they return from their long-term injuries.

Boavista boosted by win

Boavista came into the game on the back of a victory under their new English/Scottish coach Stuart Baxter to boost their hopes of pulling off a great escape, but tonight had to make do without influential captain Sebastián Pérez, the Argentine suspended. For Sporting Pedro Gonçalves continued his comeback after months out injured, with his second successive start.

Sporting started strongly, Francisco Trincão forcing Tomas Vaclík into a sharp save in the first minute. The huge contingent of Sporting supporters who had travelled from Lisbon to Porto did not have to wait long to celebrate.

Early breakthrough for visitors

Maxi Araújo did well to win the ball back in the Boavista box, advance towards the byline and cross for Gyökeres to sweep high into the net from close range.

Boavista created danger in the 11th minute, Miguel Reisinho’s header from a corner hitting the top of the crossbar.

But it was obvious Gyökeres, now back to full fitness after injury problems earlier in the season, was in the mood. The Swede almost scored a spectacular second, his bicycle kick drawing a diving save out of Vaclík.

There were muted claims for a penalty at both ends of the pitch. Gyökeres tumbled under a challenge as he bore down on goal and protested to the referee, and then in the other box a shot was charged down by Eduardo Quaresma, Boavista’s players claiming a handball, but the referee correctly waved play on in both instances.

Gyökeres scores his signature goal

On the stroke of half time Gyökeres doubled Sporting’s lead with what has become his signature goal. Francisco Trincão found his teammate with a searching pass down the left flank, the striker latching onto the ball, cutting inside the box past the flailing challenge of Abascal and smashing a powerful finish past the goalkeeper almost before he had time to move.

Sporting’s fans were bouncing during the interval, and they were soon celebrating even more intensely as Gyökeres completed his hat-trick early in the second half with a shot from a tight angle, Trincão again providing the assist.

Maxi joins in the fun

3-0 became 4-0 midway through the second period. Viktor Gyökeres again raced through on goal, this time Tomas Vaclík repelling his shot, but the ball bounced up invitingly for Maxi Araújo to head into the empty net.

On 73 minutes Gyökeres again raced clean through, only to be denied by the overworked Czeck goalkeeper who made a fine save.

Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande was shown a yellow card he had clearly been chasing in the 88th minute. The defender thus misses next week’s home game against Gil Vicente but will be free for the all-important Benfica clash the weekend afterwards.

Gyökeres completes his “Poker”

Gyökeres was not finished yet, the insatiable marksman scoring a tap-in in stoppage time after being neatly assisted by substitute Conrad Harder.

After this Sunday’s matches Sporting and Benfica move onto 75 points with three games remaining, including one of the most keenly anticipated Lisbon derbies for years, on 10 May.

By Tom Kundert

Boavista 0-5 Sporting highlights

Boavista: Tomas Vaclík, Osman Kakay, Sidoine Fogning, Rodrigo Abascal, Filipe Ferreira (Augusto Dabó, 72’), Marco van Ginkel (Gboly Ariyibi, 46’), Joel Silva, Salvador Agra (Pedo Gomes, 72’), Miguel Reisinho, Abdoulay Diaby, Moussa Koné (Róbert Bozenik, 46’)

Sporting: Rui Silva, Eduardo Quaresma, Ousmane Diomande (Jeremiah St. Juste, 90’), Gonçalo Inácio, Geny Catamo (Conrad harder, 77’), Morten Hjulmand (Morita, 69’), Zeno Debast, Maxi Araújo (Matheus Reis, 68’), Francisco Trincão, Viktor Gyökeres, Pedro Gonçalves (Geovany Quenda, 46’)

Goals:

[0-1] Viktor Gyökeres, 6’

[0-2] Viktor Gyökeres, 45+1’

[0-3] Viktor Gyökeres, 50’

[0-4] Maxi Araújo, 57’

[0-5] Viktor Gyökeres, 90 + 2’